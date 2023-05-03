ZTwo school children were stabbed by a man in a school in Berlin-Neukölln on Wednesday. One of them is life-threatening, the other seriously injured, a police spokeswoman said in the afternoon. The alleged perpetrator was arrested at the scene of the crime on Mainzer Straße. The 39-year-old man is said to have been waiting for the police at the school.

How the crime happened, which happened around 3 p.m., and what the background to it was, the police have not yet announced. The spokeswoman said it was still being determined whether he knew the girls. The newspaper “BZ” reported that the suspect should not have been related to his victims. According to the report, the girls were stabbed when they were seven and eight years old. Berlin’s Interior Senator Iris Spranger (SPD) confirmed in the early evening that it was a knife attack.

“At the moment we are assuming that it is a lone perpetrator,” said a spokeswoman for Education Senator Katharina Günther-Wünsch (CDU) on Wednesday evening after visiting the crime scene. It is not assumed that the crime was politically or religiously motivated. “It was with dismay that I learned of the violent incident at the Neukölln school. My thoughts are with the injured children and their families,” said Günther-Wünsch, according to the announcement. “Now it is important to clarify the incident and wait for the police investigation.”

The crime happened in the yard of the elementary school, which belongs to the Neukölln Evangelical School on Mainzer Straße. According to its own statements, the school combines a primary school with an integrated secondary school and a high school. Children in grades 1 to 13 attend the school, which is sponsored by the Evangelical Church in Berlin-Brandenburg-Silesian Upper Lusatia. In the early evening, the police were still on site, as were pastors who take care of witnesses. The school was evacuated and the area cordoned off by the police. The children were led outside from another exit of the school, where many parents were already waiting. Police wrote: “The school was searched by our colleagues and all other students were handed over to their parents.”

Interior Senator Spranger was deeply shocked by the attack. “I was informed about the knife attack on two school children in Neukölln. I’m deeply shocked,” she said on Twitter. “The perpetrator was arrested. I now trust the police and the judiciary.” She expressed her sympathy to the children, their families and their classmates.

The district mayor of Berlin-Neukölln, Martin Hikel, was also shocked and “deeply affected”. “For the moment, my thoughts are with the two injured children and the many who had to see what happened,” wrote the SPD politician on Facebook.