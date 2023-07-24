For several days, a possible lioness held the German capital Berlin and its surroundings in her grip. Now there is evidence that there was most likely no predatory cat at all. After examining feces, it appears that the beast, which was captured unclearly, mainly ate plants. That looks like a boar. Even a found hair does not indicate a lioness.
