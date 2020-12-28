In the night from Boxing Day to Boxing Day, shots were fired in the middle of Berlin-Kreuzberg. The police find several injured. One is pulled from the nearby Landwehr Canal. The public prosecutor’s office investigates organized crime.

Several people were shot injured in the Berlin district of Kreuzberg. The shots were fired shortly before four in the morning not far from the SPD headquarters, the Willy Brandt House.

E.t was still pitch dark when shots rang out in Berlin-Kreuzberg early on Boxing Day. Four men were seriously injured, as the Berlin police and the public prosecutor announced on Saturday. According to the current state of knowledge, residents alerted the police, who had heard the shots in Stresemannstrasse in the immediate vicinity of the SPD party headquarters shortly before four o’clock. The emergency services found three injured at the alleged crime scene.

A fourth injured man jumped into the nearby Landwehr Canal, from which rescue workers pulled him out. Around the Möckernbrücke subway station, which is located directly on the Landwehr Canal, the police searched the undergrowth on the bank with flashlights. The injured men, aged 30 twice as well as 39 and 42 years each, came according to the information for treatment in hospitals, where they were hospitalized. The 1st homicide commission has started the further investigation.

The public prosecutor’s office issued arrest warrants for two men on Sunday. These were issued against a 30-year-old for attempted murder in three cases and against a 39-year-old for illegally carrying and possessing a firearm, according to the Berlin public prosecutor’s office on Sunday evening Twitter communicated. Both suspects are currently in hospital due to their gunshot wounds.

On Saturday, the public prosecutor in Berlin had on twitter specifies that it was a “shooting in the organized crime milieu”. Together with the police they are investigating several suspects for attempted murder.

Bullet hole opposite the SPD party headquarters

At Stresemannstrasse 23 opposite the SPD party headquarters, a bullet hole could be seen in a door, as the dpa photographer reported, not far from another bullet hole in a glass door. The footpath in front of the alleged crime scene was cordoned off.

In Berlin there are always disputes between individual groups or families. Most recently there was an attack by around ten men on a ground floor apartment and a car in Kreuzberg after a 29-year-old was shot.

In February, a shooting at the Berlin Tempodrom in Möckernstrasse, not far from the current crime scene, caused a sensation with one dead and four injured. The police were on duty with a large contingent, including homicide. An arrest warrant for manslaughter was issued against a 48-year-old man who is said to have shot a 42-year-old and was seriously injured in the confrontation.