Two children were seriously injured by a man who led a knife attack at a Berlin school. This was announced by the German police, specifying that a child is in critical condition. After the attack, which took place around three in the afternoon, the man waited for the police in the school and was arrested. According to the local newspaper Bz, the injured children are 7 and 8 years old. The school was evacuated and the entire area closed off to the public by the police.