Russian International Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who lately obtained right into a scandal for publicly insulting the President of Serbia, mentioned that Germany’s details about the poisoning of opposition chief Alexei Navalny was a “bluff”.

About this Zakharova wrote on Fb.

“We count on from Berlin to offer all of the obtainable knowledge: each the outcomes of laboratory research of the Bundeswehr and a few ‘proof’ that the German International Ministry possesses. We’re ready for the German ambassador to Smolenka. It is time to open the playing cards, as a result of it is apparent to everybody: Berlin is bluffing, serving soiled political fuss “– that is how the official completed her put up about Navalny, whereas by no means giving the identify of the oppositionist.

Numerous feedback appeared below Zakharova’s put up. A few of the subscribers reminded the official that it was not value pouring grime on Germany, as a result of Navalny was poisoned in Russia.

We’ll remind, within the laboratory of the Bundeswehr discovered within the physique of the opposition chief Alexei Navalny traces of poison from the “Novichok” group. In flip, Russia mentioned that their specialists from a number of laboratories didn’t discover poisonous substances within the physique of the oppositionist.

In Germany, they refused to the Nationwide Medical Chamber of Russia, which proposed making a joint fee that may conduct a medical examination on the poisoning of opposition chief Alexei Navalny, who was taken out of a medical coma the day earlier than.

