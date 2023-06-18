It has been eight intense months of filming. ‘Berlin’, the ‘spin-off’ of ‘La casa de papel’, is almost ready to appear in society, but we will have to wait until December. It will be then when Netflix reveals the eight episodes of one of the most anticipated fictions by the public of the platform. A fiction that goes back to the past to show new aspects of the character played by Pedro Alonso, who on this occasion plans a robbery at an auction house.

Without a doubt, comparisons with the parent series will be inevitable, but its creators Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato have chosen to make a difference from the beginning. And it is that the mere idea of ​​making a ‘spin off’ of ‘La casa de papel’ “gave a lot of vertigo,” admits Martínez Lobato. “You’re not supposed to be able to top the main character, so we put a lot of effort into seeing what else we could tell about the character and creating a world of our own. I feel like the series has a life and a band of its own,” she notes.

“It has a very different DNA,” Pina corroborates. «We came from two very complicated series. Both ‘La casa de papel’ and ‘Sky rojo’ were series with many levels of anguish, more sordid and with more violence, so when we started the whole writing process we wanted to have more light and have a good time. It is a much brighter, more vital and playful series. It is absolutely hedonistic”, points out the creator, producer and screenwriter. And although he is aware that the production may be reminiscent of the original because there is a robbery and a gang, “we have always avoided violence and the four moments with guns are written or shot with a vocation for comedy or play.”

Be careful, this does not mean that Berlin is now, that is, in the past, a pure white guy, incapable of killing a fly, to paraphrase Norman Bates in ‘Psycho’. “He is still a psychopath, with his lights and his shadows, but at a time when he was much more dandy and joyful,” Pina reveals with amusement.

Indeed, he is a younger Berlin, oblivious to the disease he was carrying in ‘La casa de papel’. Pedro Alonso, the actor who embodies him, sums it up like this: «Berlin was alive and it was a dense, dangerous character, with more plutonium; Berlin was dead and that revealed to me a more luminous side of the character ». «And now, in this kind of quantum time, I am once again in the present of the action and that gives him that nerve and that uncertainty again. For me it has been a joy, like meeting again, “says Alonso. He assures the actor that personally he has done a master’s degree in tone. “In this parallel universe,” he says, “he, the character flies in a lighter mood and, as they say, more hedonistic, but just as dangerous at times.”

But Berlin could not be alone in this heist. His accomplices will be Keila (Michelle Jenner), Damián (Tristán Ulloa), Cameron (Begoña Vargas), Roi (Julio Peña Fernández) and Bruce (Joel Sánchez). “Keila is a very fun character. She is an eminence in electronic engineering, an expert in codes and cybersecurity, but then she is a very sensitive being and very inexperienced in real life and she finds herself involved in situations that are often great for her and that she does not know how to handle, “says Jenner .

Damien, for his part, deals with bringing Berlin’s crazy plans down to earth. Engineer by day, criminal by night, “she is his friend and the executing arm of his plans,” says Ulloa. «Let’s say that he is Don Quixote and I am Sancho Panza, he sees a giant and I see windmills and sometimes I have to make it clear to him, but there is something of his idealism that reaches each one of the members of the band that invites us to dream a all the characters,” he explains with a laugh.

For Ulloa, working on a series like this has been “a luxury” due to the mixture of genres that it treasures and that ranges from romantic cinema to adventures. “In eight months I have the feeling of having made six different films because the characters travel through places and landscapes so diverse and so kaleidoscopic that it will be a delight for the senses”, assumes the actor, who emphasizes that the production aims ” to excellence, something that you rarely find in this profession».

Then there’s Cameron, “a very free and pure woman,” as Vargas describes her; Roi, a young man who sees in Berlin “the figure to lean on”, Peña Fernández recounts, and Bruce, “the typical hunk who seems superficial but has a very nice background”, says Sánchez.

Beauty in every way



Judging by the photographs and the first trailer for the fiction, ‘Berlin’ will largely abandon closed spaces in favor of more open and bright settings. Pina says that the character played by Pedro Alonso is a guy “fascinated by beauty in every way, from robbery to love. He has this component of exalting everything that is beautiful and we needed to transfer the DNA of the character in his golden and most vital and romantic moments to the screen and for this we had to surround him with spaces that favored that beauty and that love ». In this sense, the use for the first time of a virtual set has been essential “to shoot many of the crazy things that occurred to us in moments of delirium” and that would have been much more expensive and complicated in situ. The result, he says, “is fantastic.” Next to her, the actress Begoña Vargas says that “it has been wonderful.” “The green background of the chroma in which you have to imagine everything is not the same as seeing a real image in motion.” And, besides, “we have not been cold”, she confides between laughs. Julio Peña Fernández adds that the system allows “greater concentration.”



Berlin’s relationship with women will be of vital importance. Pina says that she really liked the romantic perspective of the character because of the duality that she has. “He can be a charming and sensitive guy or an ogre with tremendous darkness and that makes his roadmap unpredictable,” describes the creator. That has allowed the writers to draw some romantic lines with which to put Berlin in trouble. “We wanted to explore a losing Berlin in those terms, place it as a trapped animal and have that have consequences in the robbery,” he reveals.

The actor who embodies the character thinks he already knows what these eight episodes are about. «There is a search for the joy of living, an eagerness to extract from life the first moment of whatever it is in which you are genuinely surprised again. The character is a drug addict of it and does whatever it takes to face the unknown », he slides. In his opinion, the other pillar on which fiction is sustained is that “everything has to seem easy.” «There has been a team and design work that is a mess. Suddenly one day you’re in a Kubrick movie, another day in a Spielberg one and another in a Tarantino one», says the person who has even recorded a version of ‘Felicità’ by Romina and Albano together with Tristán Ulloa. Because, once again, the musical selection will be key in the development of ‘Berlín’.

Both Pina and Martínez Lobato swear and swear that there is no outline of what a second season of ‘Berlin’ could be like. “It is the public that will decide whether or not there is a second season, we wanted to make a self-conclusive season and that is what we have done,” says the producer.