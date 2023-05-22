Deutsche Wellei

Police in the German capital are investigating possible poisoning of two participants at a conference organized by former Russian oligarch and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky. a conference in the German capital at the end of April. The event was organized by former Russian oligarch and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

The opening of the investigation was confirmed after the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported – citing information from the independent Russian investigative journalism group Agentstvo – that two women reported symptoms of possible poisoning.

The inquiry is in charge of a police unit specialized in cases related to terrorism or crimes of political motivation, a spokesperson for the Berlin police told AFP. “An investigation has been opened,” he said, declining to provide further details, citing secrecy.

Journalist and activists felt bad

Media reported that one of the women is a journalist, who had recently left Russia, and that her symptoms may have already appeared before the dissident meeting, held on 29 and 30 April. She was treated at the Charité university hospital in Berlin.

The second participant cited was Natalia Arno, director of the NGO Free Russia Foundation in the United States, where she has lived for 10 years after leaving Russia. Arno confirmed the incident on Facebook, saying she initially thought she was suffering from jet lag and fatigue when she felt unwell in Berlin.

She subsequently traveled to Prague, where she found her hotel room door open and detected a strange smell of cheap perfume in the room. But the odor was gone when she returned at the end of the night.

She said she woke up very early with “severe pain and strange symptoms”.

“I did not think about the possibility of poisoning and was sure that I just needed to see a dentist urgently,” he wrote. She took the next plane back to the US and on the flight, the symptoms became “very strange, all over her body and with pronounced numbness”.

She ended up in the emergency services, but the exams did not detect anything abnormal.

Attacks with nerve agent

Several nerve agent attacks have been carried out abroad and in Russia against Kremlin opponents in recent years.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was treated in Russia and then Germany for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him with Novichok, a Soviet-made nerve agent.

The Moscow government denies the allegations. Navalny voluntarily returned to Russia in 2021 from Germany. He was arrested in January of that year and has been in prison ever since.

The same Novichok was also used in a 2018 assassination attempt on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury.

The Skripal affair has further exacerbated already strained relations between London and Moscow following the 2006 death from radiation poisoning in the British capital of former spy Alexander Litvinenko.

