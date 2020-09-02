• Protective moat plans for the Reichstag: The Bundestag depends on openness. If you want to better protect the building after the demo weekend in Berlin, you have to come up with more than medieval castle ideas.

• German-Chinese relations: Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is counting on a united Europe after his Chinese colleague’s visit. At last! A comment by Hans Monath.

How does a caesarean section work? Photo: picture alliance / dpa

• Operation instead of labor: That happens with a caesarean section. A birth according to plan and without hours of pain – that sounds good. However, an optional caesarean section is not free from risks for mother and child. That is why it is controversial among doctors. My colleague Ingo Bach accompanied a procedure and now knows why not all doctors are fans of this procedure.

• “Now I live in the dark. Light is overestimated. “ The housing shortage in Berlin is now blooming astonishingly. One lives without a window, the other has to go to the bathroom with the cat. Susanne Grautmann writes about how people from the capital come to terms with new life situations in the old place.

• Illegal car races in Berlin: You drive through the city center at 160 km / h. In souped-up cars. Often in the end: dead. What makes the speeders tick who risk so many lives? My colleague Sebastian Leber was out and about in a scene where speed is everything.

Bingen series: “The young Wallander”, “Rohwedder”, “Germany ’89” – with these series the streaming services go into September. Kurt Sagatz took a look at it for you and now knows what to recommend to you.

Send something sweet: The Tagesspiegel-Checkpoint recommends the “Sugar & Shit Talk” shipping boxes if you want to surprise someone again. Small drop of bitterness in the sugar: Delivery (so far) only in the center of Berlin.

Bake a little yourself: In terms of temperature, summer is currently taking a break, so my colleague Susanne Leimstoll is now catching some culinary summer sun. The tart with mirabelle plums tastes delicious, the small, yellow plums are now also available at many Berlin weekly markets.

The trial of alleged helpers in the attack on the editorial staff of the French satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo” begins this Wednesday in Paris. The process was originally supposed to start on May 4th, but has been postponed to September 2nd to November 10th due to the coronavirus. The 14 defendants are suspected of having provided logistical support to the attackers. In January 2015, a total of 17 people were killed in the attacks on “Charlie Hebdo” as well as a policewoman and a Jewish supermarket. Police shot the three Islamist perpetrators. The entire series of attacks dragged on over several days.

The number of the day: 5.8

Peter Altmaier is expecting you Economic slump this year of only 5.8 percent instead of the predicted 6.3 – in these times that is good news. For 2021, the minister is hoping for growth of 4.4 percent. Albert Funk explains what that means here.

