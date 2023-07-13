A conference will be held in the German capital, Berlin, today, Thursday, on the reconstruction of the areas affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey, five months after the disaster.

The conference is organized by the Federation of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce and Turkish partner organizations. The union described the extent of the destruction as massive, saying that the reconstruction will take many years.

He added that Türkiye relied on the support of German companies. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are scheduled to send video messages to the conference.

Several devastating earthquakes struck southeastern Turkey and parts of Syria in early February, leaving tens of thousands dead and millions homeless, as well as hospitals and infrastructure in need of reconstruction.