VOverflowing cellars and partly flooded streets: Heavy thunderstorms triggered numerous fire brigade operations in Berlin and Brandenburg on Monday afternoon. In Berlin, the emergency services deployed to more than 200 weather-related operations by the early evening, as a spokesman said on request. According to him, the number could increase to more than 300 during the evening. The fire brigade triggered the “state of emergency weather” in the afternoon, which should last until the evening. Additional forces of the volunteer fire brigade are in action, it said.

According to this, there were flooded cellars distributed throughout the city, streets in some cases flooded, trees toppled and fallen branches. However, there were no major traffic disruptions, the spokesman said. The police were also not aware of any major weather-related traffic accidents.

Among other things, there were fire brigade operations in Spandau, Wilmersdorf and Mitte. The emergency services were most often deployed in the Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf district, where several streets were under water.

Parts of Brandenburg are also affected

In the north-east and north-west of Brandenburg, too, the fire brigade often had to be called out. In the districts of Ostprignitz-Ruppin, Havelland and Prignitz as well as in Potsdam, there were almost 70 weather-related operations, said a spokesman for the fire brigade in the early evening. Luckily no one has been injured so far. According to the fire brigade, branches and trees fell onto streets and houses.

In the district of Oberhavel, the rescuers were deployed to more than 40 weather-related operations by the evening, as a spokesman for the fire brigade said. Accordingly, a tree fell onto the tracks, which blocked it. There were also branches in the overhead lines and full basements. In the district of Uckermark there were initially ten weather-related operations.







The German Weather Service (DWD) had previously warned of severe thunderstorms in Brandenburg and Berlin. In the afternoon, thunderstorms of magnitude three out of four as well as heavy rain and hail are possible in several counties and cities, according to an official severe weather warning. The warning was lifted shortly after 5 p.m.

For the evening, the DWD announced local gusts of wind, heavy rain and hail in the east and south-east of Brandenburg. Occasionally there could be severe gusts of wind.