The regional association of the Berlin Greens surprisingly canceled its party conference on Saturday. The only candidate, Tanja Prinz, had previously failed in the elections for state chairmanship. The 44-year-old politician from the Tempelhof-Schöneberg district association did not receive the necessary absolute majority in three rounds of voting at the State Delegates Conference (LDK) in Berlin-Moabit. She then decided against a possible fourth round of voting.

According to the Greens, the previous state board will continue to be in office and fully capable of acting until a new board is elected. This is supposed to happen at a continuation of the party conference, which is planned for Wednesday evening. A clear majority of delegates approved a corresponding proposal for rules of procedure from the state executive board.

Uncertainty in the party

According to the statutes, the regional association is led by a dual leadership, which must include at least one woman. So far these are Philmon Ghirmai, who belongs to the party left, and Susanne Mertens from the Realo wing.

The question of who should lead the Berlin Greens in the future has caused a lot of uncertainty in the party in recent weeks. Behind this lies the fear of a dispute over direction. In the repeat election in February, the left within the Greens were in favor of continuing the coalition with the SPD and the Left with a large majority. Parts of the Realos that Tanja Prinz represents thought this was wrong. Prinz was in favor of keeping other coalition options open.

Even within the Realos, views on this differ. This was shown, for example, in the conflict between Prinz and the previous chairwoman Susanne Mertens. From the point of view of her critics from the Realo camp, Mertens has shown too little profile compared to the party left.

At the end of October, Prinz announced that he would run for the state presidency himself. She prevailed in a vote by the Realo wing against Mertens, who then declared that she no longer wanted to run in the election. The fact that Prinz failed on Saturday shows that there is no majority in the party for a clear change of course.