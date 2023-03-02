fI’m doing it for Berlin, for the SPD! You know, of course it’s best for the SPD if the party relinquishes its leadership of the government instead of keeping it, as the will of the Berlin voters says it would be possible. Less is more, you know. I can stay in government as a senator, you know. I don’t stick to anything, you know, the main thing is to help govern.

Franziska Giffey tells the most improbable things to brush off obvious objections with a “you know”. This is her rhetorical trick to make her party’s demotion look good. Even the mere request to explain the abstruse should seem like an impertinence.

Where could the SPD fare better than under the wings of the CDU?

“Do you know” as a rhetorical gallop wants to say to the opponent: First find out about the situation before you accuse me of not speaking based on evidence. My idea of ​​bringing the SPD under the wings of the CDU couldn’t be more obvious, Mr. Zamperoni!

The day before yesterday, the moderator of the “Daily Issues” caught himself “Do you know” several times. He wanted to know from Giffey, aren’t you also breaking an election promise if, despite a parliamentary majority of red-green-red, you ignore the leadership of the SPD? Giffey: “You know,” etc. You sacrifice the SPD’s leadership for your own political survival, don’t you? Giffey: “You know,” etc. Demote the SPD now so that you can appear in new splendor in three years, or what? Giffey: “So you know,” etc.

The broadcaster ntv also had to put up with Giffey’s “Do you know”. When asked if things shouldn’t have been done differently earlier, Giffey points out: “You know, you can always say in retrospect that you would have done it differently or something like that.” And what would hurt her if she was on ntv further asked if the CDU would continue in the future? “Oh, you know,” says Giffey, “it’s not an easy decision when you have the opportunity to keep the red town hall – and we would have that, there would be a parliamentary majority for a red-green-red alliance – then to decide to give up the red town hall is a very serious decision for the SPD”. So why on earth is Giffey asking her party to make such a decision?







The assumptions of evidence shoot up in the social media, be it the consideration that in a coalition of two there are after all more posts for the SPD than in a coalition of three to the suspicion of corruption.

One remembers a dictum: “Close up shop, you idiots”

Three tweets as examples: “Coalition gone, Rotes Rathaus gone, Franziska Giffey there. If that wasn’t three wrong answers, dear SPD,” posts Christian Bangel. Michael Neuhaus also no longer knows on Twitter: “The SPD will voluntarily become a junior partner of the CDU instead of providing the mayor itself & thus strengthen the blocking majority in the Bundesrat against its own Chancellor. Either I don’t understand the ingenuity of this train or they’ve gone totally crazy. “And Dietrich Herrmann follows up on a tweet from 2018, which became a dictum at the time: “Close the shop, you idiots.”







Whichever way you look at it, you don’t know anything specific. Halt in the silence of ignorance alone gives a familiar voice that calls out: Oh, you know, as if I, Franziska Giffey, didn’t know best what is best for me.