Germany's Minister of Economy and Climate Protection, Robert Habeck, expressed his expectations that Germany's climate protection goals for 2030 are achievable, in a statement based on new data related to the environment. “If we stay on track, we will achieve the 2030 climate goals,” Habeck said, referring to new data from the German Federal Environment Agency. Under the Climate Protection Act, Germany aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 65% ​​by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. The ministry said that in its latest report, the Federal Environment Agency indicated a reduction of less than 64%, which means that the target It can be achieved. A reduction of 63% was expected last year, and 49% in the previous year. However, the real improvement is in annual greenhouse gas emissions expected by 2030, which also have target values ​​in the federal climate protection law. Previous calculations indicated that 1,100 million tons of carbon dioxide rewards had been exceeded, a figure used to make different greenhouse gases comparable. The federal agency now expects Germany to consume a total of 47 million tons of carbon dioxide, less than what was legally required, by 2030. The Ministry of Climate Protection justifies this with the progress made in climate protection and the expansion of renewable energies.