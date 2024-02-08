Ingo the flamingo, the oldest resident of the facility according to the Berlin Zoo, is dead. “Ingo the flamingo passed away due to age at the impressive age of 75,” the zoo announced on Instagram on Wednesday. “The Pink Flamingo has lived in Berlin since 1955 – truly a legend!”

According to the inscription on the ring on Ingo's leg, the animal was born in Cairo on June 23, 1948, it said.

What exactly the date is about and whether Ingo actually hatched on that day cannot be clarified with any certainty. The zoo, however, viewed it as proof of his minimum age. Flamingos live on average around 30 years in the wild. In 2014, the oldest living flamingo, Greater Greater, aged 83, was euthanized at the zoo in the Australian city of Adelaide due to severe age-related problems. The bird has lived in the zoo since 1933.

According to its own information, the Berlin Zoo was the first in Germany to obtain broods of Chilean flamingos and greater flamingos from the early to mid-1960s. According to the zoo, Ingo also fathered offspring, but no records were kept of the flamingo offspring.