Issue 73. Anne Hathaway, Kristen Stewart and other filmmakers supported Ukraine and also protested against the Iranian regime.

The Berlin Festival, one of the three most important in the cinemaopened with the film She Came to Me, directed by Rebecca Miller and which turned out to be one of the most popular premieres with Anne Hathaway and the star of the series ‘Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage as protagonists. “My heart beats for the cinema, it doesn’t matter if it’s under the independent label or not”, said the actress at the press conference in which politics was also discussed.

“I want to express my gratitude to the festival for having included a hero of our time,” Hathaway said, referring to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. “In doing so, they give all of us the possibility to express our almost universal desire for peace.”

Although critics did not single out Miller’s film, the premiere of She Came to Me sold out all its tickets. Its programming would respond to the fact that the organization led by the artistic director Carlo Chatrian, questioned “for excessively privileging ‘hard line’ auteur cinema”, seeks changes. In the film, Dinklage plays a composer suffering from a creative block. Hathaway plays his wife, a therapist. “She shows how the festival of independent quirks can be resonant and real, with characters that have souls,” Variety reviews.

Red carpet. She featured in the films She Came to Me and Manodrome. Yesterday, Stewart, president of the jury, joined the protest of the Iranian filmmakers. Photo: diffusion

Oscar winner for The Pianist (2002), Adrien Brody, went to Berlin for the film Manodrome, about men caught up in “the global crisis of masculinity.” He shares a script with Jesse Eisenberg. “As an American reading a script about this kind of spiral based on dangerous ideas about masculinity, it seemed like a very logical progression towards gun violence,” the actor who played Mark Zuckerberg on The Social Network told reporters. The thriller is one of 19 competing for the Golden Bear and was directed by South African John Trengove.

Protest on the red carpet: “Women, life, freedom!”

Turned into the president of the youngest jury in the history of the festival, yesterday Kristen Stewart joined the claims. The protest against the Iranian regime took place on the red carpet and was preceded by the panel ‘The role of cinema and the arts in the Iranian revolution’.

Iranian directors and actresses shouted “women, life, freedom!” and demanded the release of journalists Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi and rapper Toomaj Salehi. “This regime lies… it executes. Iran’s prisons are full of innocent people. We need you to be on the right side of history with the Iranian people. This regime will fall,” said actress and juror Golshifteh Farahani.