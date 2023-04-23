Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Split

The Berlin SPD is currently counting 12,000 member votes. The comrades are torn over the question of whether they want to govern with the CDU. The news ticker for member votes.

Update from April 23, 5 p.m.: The SPD in Berlin voted in favor of the grand coalition with the CDU by a slim majority. This clears the way for Kai Wegner (CDU) as the new head of government.

First report from April 23: Berlin – The Berlin SPD will announce the result of the member vote on the coalition agreement with the CDU this Sunday (4 p.m.). A total of 18,000 members had around two and a half weeks to vote on the document. According to the party, the necessary quorum of 20 percent was clearly achieved.

Berlin election: Jusos against desired Giffey’s black-red coalition

The SPD in the capital is divided on the question of who should govern Berlin in the future. The state chairwoman and governing mayor, Franziska Giffey, campaigned for black and red. She is willing to give up her post as mayor, which she would have kept if Red-Green-Red continued.

However, several district associations spoke out against an alliance with the CDU. The Jusos criticized the coalition agreement as “a black corset with red bows” and called for a no. From their point of view, red-green-red is still the first choice. The Greens and Left have recently pointed out several times that it is not yet too late to continue the three-party alliance. Another coalition option would also be black-green.

Franziska Giffey (SPD) and Kai Wegner (CDU) presenting the negotiated coalition agreement (archive image) © Monika Skolimowska/dpa

Berlin election: CDU less skeptical about alliance with the SPD

The counting commission started work in the morning at the SPD headquarters in Berlin. It has around 60 party members, including twelve members of the state executive committee and twelve representatives from the district associations.

They keep to themselves, the count is not public. According to a spokesman for the party, all members of the census commission must hand in their mobile phones. In this way, the SPD wants to prevent information about the vote from leaking out or even finding its way into social media.

If the majority of SPD members vote yes, the CDU will meet for a party conference on Monday to also vote on the coalition agreement. A clear approval is then expected here. The next day, CDU top candidate Kai Wegner is to be elected the new head of government, replacing Giffey.

The Christian Democrats clearly won the re-election to the House of Representatives. The SPD ended up in second place, only 53 votes ahead of the Greens. So far, a coalition of SPD, Greens and Left Party has ruled in Berlin. (AFP/dpa/frs)