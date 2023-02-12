Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid, Felix Durach

Split

Berlin will elect a new House of Representatives on Sunday. After the chaos election of 2021, voters are allowed to cast their vote again. The news ticker for the Berlin election.

polling stations in Berlin are opened: Taking selfies in the cabin can have serious consequences

in are opened: Taking selfies in the cabin can have serious consequences Berlin election live: Current polls suggest a head-to-head race between SPD and CDU.

Current polls suggest a head-to-head race between SPD and CDU. Repeat on Sunday: After the Berlin elections in 2021, which were declared invalid, a new House of Representatives will be elected in Berlin on Sunday.

After the Berlin elections in 2021, which were declared invalid, a new House of Representatives will be elected in Berlin on Sunday. This news ticker for the Berlin elections on February 12 is constantly updated.

Update from February 12, 4:43 p.m.: The Berlin police secure the repeat election to the House of Representatives with up to 1,700 emergency services. According to a spokeswoman for the authorities, they are on duty until 9 p.m. “The goal is to ensure that the elections run smoothly.” The polling stations close at 6 p.m.

Update from February 12, 4:30 p.m.: Franziska Giffey has already voted, but her vote was delayed at the Berlin election due to a garbage can problem. The SPD top candidate Franziska Giffey voted at 12.40 p.m. in her polling station on Petersburger Platz, but the ballot was actually planned for 12.30 p.m. in her tightly scheduled daily schedule. The background is a dark gray voter’s bin that is loud Berlin morning post used for voting at the polling station. When the Governing Mayor arrived, the bin was replaced with a light grey, neutral ballot box. There were isolated discussions on Twitter because the polling station was apparently only prettied up for the visit of the governing mayor.

Franziska Giffey in the polling station © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Update from February 12, 4:07 p.m: At the request of State Returning Officer Bröchler, the Incidentally, the Berlin election was observed by a delegation from the Council of Europe. The expressed positive. “The overall impression is that everything is going really well,” said delegation leader Vladimir Prebilic of the German Press Agency before the polling stations closed. “Things are really well organized, I have to say.”

There have been minor difficulties, he added. He added that election observers initially received no information because their visit was not expected. But these are isolated cases. “We are very satisfied with what we saw.” Prebilic had one suggestion for improvement: From his point of view, transparent ballot boxes would be better than the steel boxes used in Berlin. This creates transparency and trust. “There are small things that could be considered for the next elections,” he said. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe should also come. However, she did not consider an observation necessary and rejected the request.

State Returning Officer reports “minor glitches”

Updated February 12, 3:38 p.m: So far there have only been a few incidents on the fringes of the Berlin election. State returning officer Bröchler, who claims to have been to election offices in Pankow, Lichtenberg and Berlin-Mitte, reported about a non-functioning switch on a telephone system. The provider fixed this in a short time. Or in the Moabit district, a key for a ballot box was missing. This was also brought in quickly, he said. In addition, more election workers than expected had reported sick due to the corona. “But we were able to compensate for that.”

In his own ballot in Pankow, everything went smoothly. However, he does not expect a completely trouble-free Sunday, said the state returning officer. “We should have all the information together around 6 p.m., which went well overall, I hope as much as possible, and where there were also minor glitches,” said Bröchler. “Because that will also happen.” There is no flawless choice. That’s why he likes to talk about a “low-friction” election.

February 12 update at 2:45 p.m: As expected, there was a lower turnout in the repeat elections to the Berlin House of Representatives. According to the office of the state returning officer, 23.4 percent of those eligible to vote had voted by noon (12 p.m.). In the election to the Berlin House of Representatives in September 2021, which was characterized by breakdowns and organizational problems, turnout was 27.4 percent at the same time – however, it was only recorded for the federal election, which took place at the same time. In the 2016 House of Representatives election, turnout at midday was 25.1 percent.

In contrast to 2021, there were few incidents in the repeat election until the early afternoon, according to state returning officer Stephan Bröchler. “So far everything is in the green zone,” said Bröchler dpa. The Berlin election researcher Thorsten Faas warned against a hasty assessment of complications.

Berlin election: Governing Mayor Giffey casts her vote

February 12 update at 1:44 p.m: Franziska Giffey, Governing Mayor of Berlin and top candidate of the Berlin SPD, cast her vote in her polling station in Berlin-Friedrichshain.

Updated February 12, 11:29 am: On request of State Returning Officer Stephan Bröchler Incidentally, the Berlin elections are now being observed by a delegation from the Council of Europe. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe was also asked, but did not consider an observation necessary.

Berlin election: State Returning Officer Bröchler is “confident” about the day

Update from February 12, 10:07 a.m: State Returning Officer Stephan Bröchler is optimistic this Sunday morning. “I’m confident that hopefully everything will work out well today,” he said in front of a polling station in Pankow. Beforehand, communication with the districts had been intensified, talked to the printers and everything checked carefully, he continued.

Trouble-free Berlin election? State Returning Officer prefers the word “low friction”

However, he does not expect a completely trouble-free Sunday. “We should have all the information together around 6 p.m., which generally went well, I hope as much as possible, and where there were also minor glitches. Because that will also happen.”

There is no flawless choice. That’s why he likes to talk about a “low-friction” election. “So smaller election errors will also occur today, but not these structural errors like we had in 2021.”

Berlin election news: polling booths open – selfies banned there

February 12 update at 9:26 am: Incidentally, selfies in the voting booth are prohibited in the Berlin election. that writes Section 56 of the Federal Electoral Code before. “It is not allowed to take photos or film in the voting booth,” it says. The reason is to protect the secrecy of the ballot. What happens if this rule is broken? If you get caught, you can’t cast your ballot.

The smartphone is allowed in the dressing room at the Berlin election, but photography is taboo there. © Florian Gaertner/photothek.de via www.imago-images.de

Berlin election news: Green politician Jarasch casts her vote

Update from February 12, 9:01 am: The polling stations are open and Bettina Jarasch has already cast her vote. The Green politician has set herself the goal of no longer being Senator for the Environment and Mobility after the re-election, but rather being the Governing Mayor of Berlin.

Green politician Bettina Jarasch at the polling station © ODD ANDERSEN/AFP

Berlin election: fight for the red town hall – who will conquer the capital?

first report: Berlin – On Sunday, February 12, the Berlin elections will usher in the 2023 election year in Germany. Then the citizens of the capital are called upon to elect a new House of Representatives for the current legislative period. The repeat election was scheduled after the Berlin Constitutional Court declared the Berlin election of 2021 invalid due to massive problems with the implementation. The incumbent red-green-red Senate has to stand for re-election after just under 13 months in office.

Berlin election: The top personnel of the parties at a glance View photo gallery

Berlin election: Can the CDU benefit from the repeat election?

The opposition CDU has repeatedly used the chaotic organization of the 2021 election in the current election campaign as a prime example of the failures of the Senate. In addition to the Berlin election, a referendum and the Berlin marathon were also held on September 26, 2021. This led to numerous mishaps such as missing ballots, temporarily closed polling stations and long queues.

After a long time, the Christian Democrats want to put a governing mayor in the red town hall again. As the polls preceding the election show, the CDU can also have legitimate hopes of becoming the strongest force in the House of Representatives. In the last poll before the ballot, the party led by top candidate Kai Wegner was just ahead of the SPD.

Nevertheless, it currently seems rather unlikely that the CDU will lead a new government in Berlin after the election. For this, the Christian Democrats would need the support of the SPD or the Greens as junior partners in a coalition. A continuation of the red-green-red coalition would therefore be much more likely.

Election posters of the Berlin parties on Frankfurter Allee. © Christophe Gateau/dpa

Battle for the Red City Hall in the Berlin election: Giffey, Jarosch or Wegner?

However, it could be exciting in the Berlin elections when it comes to the question of the office of the governing mayor. Incumbent Franziska Giffey and her deputy Bettina Jarasch both see chances of leading a coalition. In the polls, the two parties have often been on an equal footing in recent weeks. The Social Democrats’ top candidate also attacked her coalition partner during the election campaign.

Polling stations open at 8 a.m. on Sunday. The more than 2.4 million eligible voters in Berlin then have until 6 p.m. to cast their vote. A prognosis about the outcome of the election can be expected shortly thereafter. The projections and results follow a little later. In the course of the evening, various extrapolations will provide further information about the outcome of the election. A preliminary final result is expected to be available on Monday.

In the run-up to the election, the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) also teased the capital. (fd)