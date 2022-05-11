Two weeks after the most chic E-Prix of the championship, namely that of Monaco, Formula E is back on track for the seventh and eighth rounds of the season. In two days, namely Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 May, it will be the German capital of Berlin to host two events on two different layouts created near the historic Tempelhof airport, always present since the category’s foundation year.

Moreover, in terms of inclusions in the race calendar, the track became famous for having hosted six races in the 2020 world complex, characterized by the lockdown and heavy restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Also for this reason, the track has become an integral part of the Formula E family, and it will be so also for this season, with Berlin hosting the top electric series on a circuit that will be tackled in both directions of travel.

The hunt for Stoffel Vandoorne, winner of the last race and provisional leader of the drivers’ classification, will therefore start again from Saturday morning, with the first free practice and qualifying sessions, to then kick off in the afternoon the race synonymous with the seventh round. A program that will be repeated as it is the next day, and also in this case on the same TV and web channels.

Formula E 2021-2022 ePrix Berlin, Round 7 – TV schedules

Saturday May 14 (Round 7)

07:15 – PL1 (visible on Sportmediaset.it, YouTube and the official Formula E website)

09:00 – PL2 (visible on Sportmediaset.it, YouTube and the official Formula E website)

10:40 – Qualifying (visible on Sportmediaset.it and Sky Sport Action)

15:00 – Race (visible on Sportmediaset.it, Mediaset Canale 20 and Sky Sport Action)

Sunday May 15 (Round 8)

07:15 – PL1 (visible on Sportmediaset.it, YouTube and the official Formula E website)

09:00 – PL2 (visible on Sportmediaset.it, YouTube and the official Formula E website)

10:40 – Qualifying (visible on Sportmediaset.it and Sky Sport Action)

15:00 – Race (visible on Sportmediaset.it, Mediaset Canale 20 and Sky Sport Action)

