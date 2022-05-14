Disaster in German sauce and incredible direct challenges: this is how the session can be summarized quickly qualifying for the Berlin E-Prixwhich have rewarded Edoardo Mortara. The Swiss from Venturi, on his side first pole position in Formula E, he in fact closed with the time of 1: 06.093beating in the final Alexander Simswhich in the final act on the Tempelhof circuit should not even have been there, and which instead landed there after a comeback to the limit of Steven Bradbury’s legendary gold medal at the 2002 Winter Games.

A qualifying that had in fact begun with the natural opening of the group stage, and with the access to the quarter-finals of Wehrlein, Vandoorne, Mortara in Sette Camara from Group A. However, the first major surprises materialized in the Group Bfirst with the elimination of De Vries and Frijnsrespectively al 6th and 10th place, and with the latter immediately behind Giovinazzi. On the other hand, the names da Costa, Lotterer, Vergne and Buemibut in the minutes following the checkered flag, the Swiss was nevertheless expelled from the Race Direction for an irregular procedure in qualifying, with his exclusion which thus favored the access of Sims.

The Briton himself therefore found himself facing the first head-to-head with Wehrlein, eliminating the German and entering the semifinals. Da Costa also passes against Sette Camara, but the authentic misstep for the German colors, moreover in that of Berlin, has materialized with the eliminations of Vandoorne and Lotterer, respectively at the wheel of Mercedes and Porsche. Sensational, once again, also what happens in the semifinals, again with Sims as protagonist in the challenge against Vergne: the Mahindra driver has signed the time of 1: 06.050, replicated to the thousandth by the French shortly after. In this case, the sporting regulations come into play, which rewarded the British as the first author of the lap in chronological order. In this way, the Englishman unexpectedly found himself in the final against Edoardo Mortara, who was also promoted at the final stage of the qualification after having passed Da Costa by only 5 thousandths. The duel was resolved in favor of the Swiss, with a performance one-tenth better than that of the number 29 of the Mahindra, which is equivalent to winning the first pole position of his career in Formula E. Now, the seventh round of the 2021 season- 22 will be decided definitively this afternoon, with the show postponed to the race scheduled at 15:00.

Berlin E-Prix 2022: starting grid



POS. PILOT TEAM 1 Edward Mortara ROKiT Venturi 2 Alexander Sims Mahindra 3 Antonio Felix from the coast DS Techeetah 4 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah 5 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche 6 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 7 Sergio Seven Camara Dragon / Penske 8 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ 9 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 10 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 11 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 12 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ 13 Lucas Of Fat ROKiT Venturi 14 Oliver Rowland Mahindra 15 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 16 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 17 Maximilian Günther Nissan e.dams 18 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon / Penske 19 Nick Cassidy Envision 20 Robin Frijns Envision 21 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 22 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti