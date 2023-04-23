The surprise ABT Cupra

Few would have bet on a derby in the final between the two team riders ABT Cupra, in the midst of a crisis of results and which until this morning was the only team still holding zero points in the constructors’ standings. Instead, in the qualifications of the second E-Prix in Berlin, the German company even landed in the final with both of his driverswith the tale completed with the pole position by Robin Frijns. The Dutchman, forced to miss four E-Prix following the injury suffered in Mexico in the opening race, thus conquered his first pole start after the best time obtained in Diriyah in 2020-2021. At the same time, the team celebrates its comeback in front of everyone on the starting grid for the first time this season 2017-2018when he took pole position, curiously, right in Berlin, and therefore in front of his home crowd.

The unexpected outcome

Contrary to the weather forecasts of recent days, qualifying is complicated by the rain, which fell in abundance in the hours before the green light. In this way, the fight for pole position then begins in wet track conditions, which makes both visibility and control of the cars complex. The Group Ahowever, immediately reserves the big surprise of Nico Müller, who snatches the ticket for the quarterfinals at the wheel of the ABT Cupra. Together with the German they pass the round too Jean-Eric Vergneauthor of the best time, and above all Pascal Wehrlein and Jake Dennis. Excluding, however, their respective teammates, Da Costa and Lotterer, as well as the two Mahindras and the Nissans, together with Rast. In the Group B disappoints especially the maserati, yesterday celebrating his first podium in Formula E and this morning even at the bottom of the timesheets with Maximilian Günther. Mortara is also bad, only ninth, as they leave the scene Vandoorne and Bird, the latter betrayed by an accelerator problem. On the other hand, the two Envisions from enter the next stage Buemi and Cassidydespite some tension between the two at the start of the session, while Jaguar consoles itself with yesterday’s E-Prix winner, Mitch Evans. The ABT Cupra is still surprising, in this case with Robin Frijns, with Ticktum who ends qualifying prematurely and serves the penalty of five places on the grid for the contact made in the race with Vandoorne.

Incredible what happens in the final stages of qualifying, once again in favor of theABT Cupra, and especially with both of its pilots. Contrary to all expectations, the German team reached the final in a real derby between Nico Müller and Robin Frijns. The number 51 first manages to get the better of the leader of the world standings Pascal Wehrlein, defeating him in the quarterfinals, to then overcome Vergne in the semifinals, in a phase in which the rain starts falling again on the Tempelhof circuit. Frijns, on the other hand, overtook Evans in the quarterfinals, to then emerge in the direct challenge with Buemi, who in turn moved on to the semifinals following the cancellation of Cassidy’s time, guilty of having used the 350 kw mode improperly. In this way a sensational all-ABT Cupra derby takes shape, which sees the victory of Frijns, in his second career pole position.

E-Prix Berlin 2, starting grid

POS. PILOT TEAM 1 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra 2 Nico Müller ABT Cupra 3 Sebastien Buemi Envision 4 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 5 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 6 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 7 Jake Dennis ABT Cupra 8 Nick Cassidy Envision 9 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 10 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 11 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 12 Oliver Rowland Mahindra 13 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra 14 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren 15 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti 16 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG 17 René Rast Neom McLaren 18 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 19 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 20 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 21 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG 22 Norman Born Nissan e.dams

On track in a few hours

Just like yesterday, today too the second Berlin E-Prix will be staged at 3pmbut with a small difference as regards live television broadcasts: the race will still be broadcast Sky Sports Arena (channel 204) e sportmediaset.it in streaming, but what will change will be the free-to-air channel which will provide the live coverage of the eighth round of the world championship, yesterday on Canale 20 and this afternoon on Italy One.