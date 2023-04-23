Cassidy wins again

At the end of a race that for a long time recalled the one that took place yesterday afternoon, the top step of the podium of the second Berlin E-Prix once again welcomes a New Zealand driver powered by a Jaguar engine. As the national anthem had played for Mitch Evans twenty-four hours earlier, this time he lifted the winner’s trophy Nick Cassidybearer of the team Envision. The 28-year-old from Auckland, who in qualifying had suffered the cancellation of his time in the quarter-finals for having incorrectly managed the 350 kw mode, thus won his second success in his career after a great comeback, putting on the accelerator with ten laps to go and crossing the line first in front of Jake Dennis and Jean-Eric Vergne. A podium which for the British rider of Andretti has the flavor of redemption after the mistake made in yesterday’s race, while allowing the Frenchman to climb to third place also in the world championship standings.

The record

After the long management of the energy of the single-seater batteries, with continuous overtaking and changes of leadership that took place during yesterday afternoon’s first E-Prix in Berlin, today’s race also foreshadowed the implementation of similar strategies by of the riders, almost fearful of remaining at the top of the group. For most of the race, the story did not in fact change, even with a start (delayed by a few minutes due to the invasion of the track by some demonstrators) which saw no changes in the top ten in the standings, with the two ABT Cupras of Frijns and Müller respectively in the lead and in 2nd place.

However, the bearers of the German company were the first to play the card of immediate activation of the two attack modes, exploited in the first ten laps of the race. Precisely at this juncture, as expected, the leading group then began to save energy, with related overtaking and even some light contact between the cars, sufficient however for the loss of debris on the track. It was especially those who paid the price Edoardo Mortara and Sam Bird, both forced to return to the pits due to damage to the front wing (with the Italian-Swiss who later retired). However, the strategy implemented by ABT Cupra didn’t smile at the home team, with its riders crashed out of the top-10. On the contrary, Nick Cassidy’s Envision emerged and at the 30th of the 40 scheduled laps he took the lead ahead of Jake Dennis and Jean-Eric Vergne. However, precisely in this circumstance, the New Zealander took everyone by surprise by immediately making an escape attempt, with the two pursuers immediately left behind him. However, Dennis and Vergne were unable to overtake Cassidy, who remained firmly in command until the checkered flag. Also noteworthy is the excellent performance of Guntherin 6th place with the Maserati after a recovery from the rear, preceding Wehrlein. On the other hand, the performance of Buemi’s second Envision was disastrous, even 20th.

E-Prix Berlin 2 2023, order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Nick Cassidy Envision 46:34.409 2 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.442 3 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +1.292 4 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS +1.769 5 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +2.460 6 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG +2.981 7 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +3.545 8 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +4.851 9 Nico Müller ABT Cupra +6.612 10 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +7.822 11 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams +9.461 12 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra +9.462 13 René Rast Neom McLaren +9.678 14 Oliver Rowland Mahindra +11,780 15 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +13.687 16 Norman Born Nissan e.dams +13.749 17 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra +22.937 18 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +29.580 19 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS +34.381 20 Sebastien Buemi Envision +1:03.532 21 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +1:04.102 22 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG Retired

You don’t leave Berlin

After the two E-Prix held in the German capital, Formula E will remain on the Tempelhof airport circuit tomorrow too, Monday 24 April. In this case, however, i will take place tests reserved for rookie drivers in the category, with all the teams that will line up at least two cars entrusted to drivers chosen in recent days, among young talents and well-known faces in the world of motor racing. The next round of the world championship, however, will be held on May 6 in the Principality of Monaco.