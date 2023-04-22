Joy Jaguar and Maserati

In the previous Sao Paulo E-Prix the motorized single-seaters Jaguars they had achieved a ‘hat-trick’ thanks to the victory of Mitch Evans and in 3rd place by Sam Bird, interspersed with the second position of Envision by Nick Cassidy. Today, however, the official Jaguar team has created an authentic shotgun, the first in its history in Formula E once again with Evans in the role of the winner. The New Zealander, author of a breakaway in the closing laps after a race entirely played on strategy, thus wins his second E-Prix of the season ahead of his teammate Sam Birdin a race that gives the first joy also to maserati. Thanks to the 3rd place in the photo finish of Maximilian Guntherthe German brings the house of the Trident for the first time in Top-3 in the top electric category with open wheels.

Strategies breed chaos

A race, as often happened in Formula E, which once again developed with the different strategies adopted by the teams and with the drivers careful in managing energy consumption and the available attack modes. It all started with the sensational departure of Dan Ticktumable to flank the poleman on the outside Buemi at the first corner and recovering three positions in one go, with Bird 3rd ahead of Vandoorne, who also put in an excellent start. On the third lap, however, Ticktum and Buemi activate the leaders attack mode, taking advantage of the second and last extra energy three laps later, on the sixth of the total forty laps. It is the beginning of a chaotic race, with the pilots who do not try to stretch and surrender their leadership voluntarily so as not to consume energy.

Inevitably there is an infinite series of overtakings, with connected contacts that push the Race Direction to intervene with the entry on the track of two Safety Cars: in the first case following a collision between Rast and Sette Camara, while the second episode is even more sensational, with Ticktum pushing against the barriers protection the reigning champion Vandoorne, with both drivers then forced to retire due to damage. Even at the second restart, however, the classification continues to undergo continuous upheavals, with ben eight different pilots who conquer the first positionwhich has never happened before in the history of Formula E.

The music, however, changes on lap 28, when Buemi hints at a first breakaway attempt in front of the two Jaguars of Bird and Evans. In all of this, there is also the glaring error of Jake Denniswhich jeopardizes his comeback in the general standings over Wehrlein by going long under braking and hitting the second Porsche of Antonio Felix da Costa, condemning the latter to withdraw. As a result of the two Safety Cars, the race was extended by a further three laps, during which the real battle for victory ignited. Evans overtook Buemi and generated a good lead over his pursuers, but the Swiss of Envision was also overtaken by Bird’s second Jaguar right on the last lap. In the closing stages, the former F1 driver also comes into contact with Günther, who tries everything with a desperate overtaking on the last corner. A move that smiles at the German, however, who manages to get the better of Buemi in the final sprint to the photo finish, bringing Maserati to the podium for the first time. Excellent performance, finally, also for Pascal Wehrlein. The German of the Porsche crosses the finish line in sixth position and maintains the leadership of the world championship, mainly thanks to the sensational retirement of Dennis.

E-Prix Berlin 1 2023, order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 55:10.391 2 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS +1,850 3 Maximilian Gunther Mahindra +2.738 4 Sebastien Buemi Envision +2.849 5 Nick Cassidy Envision +4.787 6 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +9.111 7 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +9.191 8 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +9.504 9 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG +10.159 10 Oliver Rowland Mahindra +10.308 11 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra +19.449 12 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams +21.549 13 Norman Born Nissan e.dams +24.561 14 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra +25.627 15 Nico Müller ABT Cupra +27.580 16 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +34.847 17 René Rast Neom McLaren +1 turn 18 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +2 turns 19 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche Retired 20 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren Retired 21 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske Retired 22 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 Retired

See you tomorrow

After the seventh round of the season, this time we won’t have to wait long before seeing Formula E return to the track: already tomorrow, in fact, teams and drivers will face the circuit of the former Tempelhof airport again for another E-Prix of Berlin, the second in a single weekend. Just like today there will be no changes in timetables, with qualifications scheduled at 10:40 and the competition always at 3pm.