The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the decision of Germany to massively expel Russian diplomats from the country

Berlin decided on the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats. About it reported on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

“The German authorities have decided on another mass expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in Germany,” the report says.

The diplomatic department stressed that they strongly condemn the actions of Berlin. According to a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, Russian-German relations continue to deteriorate.

On Friday, April 21, it became known that the German authorities planned to once again reduce the diplomatic presence of Russia in the country. According to sources in the Foreign Ministry, in this way, Germany is deliberately following the path of escalation in “an already very difficult bilateral relationship.”