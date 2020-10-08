The calls on the Internet are clear: “Participate in decentralized actions against the eviction.” What is meant is the planned evacuation of the Berlin house “Liebig 34”. Arson attacks have been increasing since the beginning of this week.

KShortly before the planned evacuation of the occupied house “Liebig 34” in Berlin-Friedrichshain, the series of left-wing extremist attacks continued. A police station was thrown from stones on Wednesday night and a courthouse was damaged by arson. Letters of confession were published on the Internet. The state protection of the criminal police responsible for politically motivated acts determined.

Several hundred people demonstrated on Wednesday evening against the upcoming eviction on Friday morning. They moved through the streets around Liebigstrasse and Rigaer Strasse. A local police officer spoke to 500 to 600 demonstrators in the evening. The “Liebig 34” Twitter channel spoke of a “solidarity-based neighborhood demonstration”.

From Thursday morning, the police wanted to close the immediate vicinity of Liebigstrasse 34 for demonstrations and cars. Because the left and left-wing extremist scene announced strong resistance to the eviction, the Berlin police are planning a large-scale operation with thousands of officials and support from other federal states.

The party Die Linke called on the police and Interior Senator Andreas Geisel (SPD) to postpone the eviction because of the corona pandemic. “We see a foreseeable oversized police operation also due to the rapidly increasing numbers of corona infections in Berlin with concern,” said the party on Wednesday. Compliance with the hygiene rules will hardly be possible.

On Wednesday night, the access to the police site in Berlin-Lichtenberg was locked with chains by unknown perpetrators, the police said. The tires of a parked police car were stabbed and the windows destroyed. Then the perpetrators knocked over several motorcycles and threw paint bags and other objects against the building. On the left-wing radical website Indymedia it was said: “With this campaign we want to express our solidarity with Liebig34, which is to be cleared in 2 days.”

That same night arsonists set fire to an entrance door of the Kreuzberg district court on Möckernstrasse. Alerted police officers tried to put out the fire, but only the fire department finally succeeded. The internet said: “Last night there was a fire at an institution of capitalist violence.” The “attacks on Liebig34” would be answered in this way. “So on Wednesday night we placed gasoline at the door of the court on Möckernstrasse and set it on fire.”

Left-wing extremists propagate “decentralized actions”

Resistance to the eviction has been called for on the Internet for a long time. “Decentralized actions” against the “infrastructure” of the police and the state are better than sit-in blocks. Linked is an “action card” on which targets for possible property damage are marked, including real estate companies, SPD offices, police stations and construction sites. The now affected police station and the court are also marked.

On Monday morning, alleged extremists had carried out an arson attack on cable connections of the S-Bahn in Friedrichshain. A confessional text with the sender “Feminist-Revolutionary-Anarchist-Cell” appeared on the Internet. The authors wrote that the attack was directed against the “capitalist patriarchy” and the evacuation of Liebigstrasse 34. The S-Bahn traffic has been disrupted for days.

The house, whose residents call themselves the “anarcha-queer-feminist house project Liebig 34”, is one of the last left-wing radical symbol projects in Berlin. The residents had a ten-year commercial lease through an association that ended two years ago. A court finally confirmed the handover of the house to the owner.

Thousands of demonstrators are expected in the vicinity of the house from Thursday evening, some from other cities and abroad. According to the police, these could also include violent left-wing extremists. A resident said on Tuesday: “We will not give this house away voluntarily.” One fights for such places “with all means, with all our might”.

Before the planned closures, demonstrations have been announced on Friday night. A large demonstration by left and radical left groups is planned for the evening, starting at Monbijoupark in Mitte.