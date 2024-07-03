Home page World

From: Michel Guddat

For years he played on “Berlin – Tag & Nacht”. Now Falko Ochsenknecht has died at the age of 39. Friends, family and fans mourn the loss of “Ole ohne Kohle”.

Berlin – The news is a shock for all fans of the German daily soap “Berlin – Tag & Nacht”: “Unfortunately, our dearest soulmate has suddenly left us.” On July 2, Falko Ochsenknecht’s girlfriend confirmed the sad news about TikTok.

TV actor from “Berlin – Day & Night” dies: Falko Ochsenknecht dies at the age of 39

The TV actor died at the age of only 39. On Monday (1 July), Ochsenknecht was found lifeless by his cleaning lady in his apartment in Berlin have been found, as BerlinLive reported. According to initial investigations, sudden heart failure was the cause of the unexpected death.

Known as “Ole ohne Kohle”: Series star Falko Ochsenknecht also celebrated as a party pop singer

From 2011 to 2022, Ochsenknecht played the role of Ole Peters in “Berlin – Day and Night” (BTN) – a somewhat clumsy, naive, but nevertheless good-natured character. Together with Papa Joe, played by Lutz Schweigel, he lived in a shared apartment and quickly played his way into the hearts of all BTN viewers.

Ole also rose to fame as “Ole ohne Kohle” with his party hit song “Ich bin kein Model und kein Superstar”, which made it into the top 10 of iTunes Germany. Falko Ochsenknecht celebrated his last appearance as a pop singer in 2018 at the Megapark in Mallorca.

Falko Ochsenknecht’s girlfriend puts an end to rumors: “Let him have peace!”

After the first reports of his death, numerous messages circulated online from astonished fans who did not want to accept the shock. “Please stop spreading rumors and untruths. Leave him in peace!” appealed Ochsenknecht’s partner.

A shock for all fans of “Berlin – Day & Night”: Falko Ochsenknecht has died at the age of 39. © Gartner/Imago

Friends and companions also spoke out. Boxer Denny Heidrich, who played with Ochsenknecht in “Berlin – Tag & Nacht” in 2021, wrote in his Instagram story: “Rest in peace. Thank you for the wonderful and fun time we had together.”

The German television scene recently had to cope with a death. At the end of March TV legend Fritz Wepper died. Shortly thereafter, there was great mourning for a “Game of Thrones” star. (mg)