The cyclist was pronounced brain dead three days after the accident with a truck. © Paul Zinken/dpa

The 44-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident with a concrete mixer. Brain death has now been determined. The rescue of the injured had been delayed because of a climate protest.

Berlin – Three days after the accident with a concrete mixer in Berlin, the critically injured cyclist was declared brain dead. The police announced on Thursday.

First, the police had falsely announced that the 44-year-old had died. A spokesman later corrected this information and announced that the woman would continue to be treated in intensive care.

The cyclist was hit and run over by the truck last Monday in the Bundesallee in Berlin-Wilmersdorf. She was injured so severely that she was found brain dead. According to current knowledge, those affected do not recover from this – regardless of what measures doctors take.

The accident caused a nationwide stir and discussion. According to the fire brigade, a special vehicle that was supposed to help free the injured person under the truck was stuck in a traffic jam on the city highway. This is said to have been triggered by an action by the climate protest group “Last Generation”. dpa