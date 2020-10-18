On Friday, the administrative court in Berlin overturned the announced curfew for gastronomy. Several hosts, including Norbert Finke, had sued. He is now calculating with the corona curfew.

Berlin – the capital Berlin is currently the Corona hotspot in Germany. A total of eight districts exceed the critical one 7 day incidence value of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within 7 days. The Berlin Senate has, among other things, a measure to reduce the corona numbers Curfew decided for gastronomy. However, this was after a legal action several hosts from the administrative court tilted.

Corona in Berlin: landlords obtain the lifting of curfew by the administrative court

Norbert Finke is the owner of a true cult pub in the capital. The “Loo”, as the restaurant is called, is located in the Berlin district Charlottenburg. That’s where it lies 7-day incidence * loud current Corona management report currently at a value of 90.2, i.e. well above the defined warning value. As a measure to curb the high Corona numbers the Berlin Senate decided one Curfew for catering from 11 p.m. “Bullshit”, thinks Finches and explains in his conversation with the Focuswhy he complained against it together with other hosts and one Repeal before the Administrative court obtained.

First posed Finches realized that he did that Coronavirus * take it very seriously. However, he thinks Paternalism the Berlin innkeeper is wrong. With him no guest came in or out who was with the Coronavirus * has infected, said the cult host. “If someone is infected here, we will be closed for ten days. I have to live with that and that’s right, ”said Finches. However, a “arbitrary closure“His pub wrong.

Curfew for gastronomy makes no sense for Finke

Finches stated that one closure of gastronomy 23 o’clock makes no sense in his opinion. “The virus does not stick to a time,” said the “Toilet” owner. The closure of the factories is one Paternalism people. The small shops and pubs that only open in the evening would be Curfew enormous harm.

In the video showed Fincheshow he the “loo” to the circumstances of the Corona pandemic * has adapted: markings on the floor remind of the person to be stopped distance, Forms for contact tracking, there are also signs attached to the Mask requirement Clues. “We put a lot of money in to meet the requirements. We follow it, ”assured the cult host.

Finke: “In the brothel you can lie on top of each other from 11 p.m., with us you can’t sit next to each other”

Stick to that Rules of the game and thus, in contrast to parks or demos, hardly anything can break out in his shop. In addition, expressed himself Finches to that Brothels continue to open. “You can lie on top of each other from 11 p.m. With us you are not allowed to sit next to each other after 11 p.m. “, complained the landlord. “That is nonsense.”

Finally spoke Finches about the situation at his Berlin innkeeper colleagues. He said there were definitely black sheep in the scene who didn't follow the rules. His appeal: "Please stick to the rules. We just have to stick together now so that we can get a few marks so that we can get them rental fee get together. "