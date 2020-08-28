B.erlin has to rethink once again: The local administrative court has overturned the police’s prohibition order for a demonstration against the corona policy planned on Saturday.

The event of the “lateral thinking” alliance could take place under certain conditions, so a court spokesman for the news agency dpa. The decision is not yet legally binding, and the details of the conditions are not yet known.

The Berlin police had previously announced their plans for the coming weekend at a press conference. Should the demonstration be allowed, strict regulations for the participants to protect against corona infections would be issued and enforced, said operations manager Stephan Katte at a press conference on Friday.

Should the demonstrators not adhere to distance and mask rules, the demonstration will be “quickly” broken up.

Berlin expects a maximum of 30,000 demonstrators

Police chief Barbara Slowik said it was difficult to say exactly how many people were expected. She spoke of a maximum of 30,000 demonstrators. However, it is possible that the ban would prevent many from arriving.

Katte called the number from 10,000 to 20,000 demonstrators. Most of the 5,100 further registrations for demonstrations to date are intended for “substitute events” and are therefore (so far) also prohibited.