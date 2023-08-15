Feigned identity checks: A police officer in Berlin and an accomplice are said to have stopped and robbed a driver on the street. It’s tens of thousands of euros.

Berlin – A Berlin police officer is said to have stopped a driver during a fake identity check and robbed him of tens of thousands of euros. The 48-year-old was arrested for robbery and suspended with immediate effect, the prosecutor and the police announced on Tuesday. In his apartment and in the offices he uses, evidence was found during searches on Monday.

However, the commissioner is at large. According to the authorities, an arrest warrant against him was suspended. According to the investigation, the police officer is said to have had an accomplice in the crime. So far, however, this has remained unknown.

With the service weapon in the holster

On July 19, around 11:15 p.m. on the Berlin city highway near Messedamm, the duo is said to have waved out and stopped a motorist with special signals and a police signal. The police officer, who was already at the end of the day at the time, is said to have been traveling in his department’s civilian company car. According to the investigation, he was wearing his uniform and had his service weapon in his holster. The impression was given to the 62-year-old that it was a proper police measure.

During the check, the officer and his accomplice are said to have handcuffed the driver and put him in the police car. Then they are said to have taken more than 57,000 euros in cash and two cell phones from his car. The 62-year-old is said to have received a seizure report – but the confiscated money was not listed.

It was initially unclear why the driver had so much cash with him. The question of the origin of the money is also part of the investigation, said a spokesman for the Berlin public prosecutor’s office. It will also have to be clarified why exactly this man was taken out of circulation. dpa