The parties in Berlin are preparing for coalition negotiations. Franziska Giffey relies on black and red. Others in the SPD are skeptical.

Update from March 1st, 2 p.m.: Former SPD State Secretary Sawsan Chebli is skeptical about a possible coalition between her party and the CDU after the Berlin elections. “I wonder how there can be a common denominator between the SPD and CDU on the migration issue,” tweeted the social democrat. After the New Year’s Eve riots, the Berlin CDU asked for the first names of the suspects with German nationality and thus showed that there were real and not real Germans for them, criticized Chebli.

After the riots on New Year’s Eve, the CDU parliamentary group in Berlin asked the Senate about the first names of the suspects with a German passport. © Julius Christian Schreiner/dpa

“Maybe Kai Wegner and his people have learned in the last few weeks and, above all, realized that you have to pay attention to what you say and how during the election campaign.” Because what is said has an impact on millions of people. She is not an opponent of large coalitions and not of the CDU. But the Berlin CDU is not a Daniel Günther or Merkel CDU.

Berlin election 2023: Giffey wants to negotiate a coalition with the CDU

Update from March 1, 12:20 p.m.: The soundings in Berlin are over, now it’s time to get down to business. But which coalition is possible? Black-Red, Black-Green and the continuation of the current government coalition Red-Green-Red are under discussion. In any case, the Governing Mayor has already pushed ahead. Franziska Giffey apparently wants to propose to the state executive today that negotiations with the CDU begin.

According to the political scientist Julia Reuschenbach, this is quite risky. Giffey was not able to push through her desired coalition in the 2021 House of Representatives elections, Reuschenbach said RBB info radio. “In this respect, it is again a risk to enter into discussions with what is basically a more conservative proposal for the coalition,” said the political scientist from Freie Universität Berlin. In addition, it is not yet certain whether the party will agree. “But it does not throw a good light on the question of how far the SPD and the Greens and also the left can continue to work together in a constructive and trusting manner.”

Berlin election 2023: SPD advises on coalition negotiations

first report: Berlin – Who will rule the capital in the future? A little over two weeks after the Berlin elections in 2023, there could soon be an answer to this question. After the end of the exploratory talks between the parties, the first course should be set this Wednesday (March 1). At a special meeting (4:30 p.m.), the SPD state executive will discuss which party the Social Democrats want to enter into coalition negotiations with.

There are two possibilities here. On the one hand, a continuation of the alliance with the Greens and the Left, which has been in power since 2016, is conceivable. Governing Mayor Franziska Giffey could only remain in office in this red-green-red coalition. But Giffey apparently prefers a different variant. According to consistent media reports, the SPD state chairman is aiming for a coalition with the CDU.

Berlin election 2023: SPD mayor Giffey wants a coalition with the CDU

The German press agency learned from SPD circles that the trend was towards black and red. The decision is not fixed yet. According to reports, the SPD parliamentary group also tends in which there is currently tremendous rumblingin this direction.

In the event of a coalition with the CDU, SPD state chairwoman Giffey would have to give up her position as governing mayor in the Red City Hall. The new head of government would be CDU top candidate Kai Wegner in a black-red coalition. It is conceivable that Giffey could then become a senator. The Greens and Left, with whom the SPD has governed since 2016, would then find themselves on the opposition bench.

CDU faction and state leader Wegner is aiming for a two-party coalition with the SPD or the Greens and has not yet decided on a preferred partner. According to him, the CDU state executive is to be convened on Thursday to discuss the topic of coalition negotiations. However, the CDU seems to favor the SPD at the moment.

Berlin election 2023: And what about black and green?

The third and final exploratory talks between the CDU and the Greens ended late Tuesday evening. After the eight-and-a-half-hour meeting, neither CDU state chief Wegner nor the Greens’ top candidate Bettina Jarasch gave any indication as to who they would like to start coalition negotiations with.

Wegner, who still had one at the beginning of February Cooperation with the Greens excluded spoke of very solution-oriented discussions. The two exploratory teams found many similarities. Jarasch called the CDU a reliable and trustworthy interlocutor. “We discussed very intensively, have gone through all our issues, have found many solutions for the benefit of the city.” This also applies to the “big chunks”.

Regarding the reports on the SPD state executive board meeting, Jarasch said: “We were surprised by this step by the SPD leadership. It also does not correspond to the course and results of our previous talks with our current coalition partners.”

Berlin election 2023: The left wants to stick to the government alliance

The Left state executive wants to recommend the state party conference to start coalition negotiations with the SPD and the Greens. The final decision will be made at the state party conference, which is scheduled for Friday, the party announced. “Should the SPD actually go into a coalition with the backward-looking CDU, the city is threatened with a social and societal rollback,” said state chairwoman Katina Schubert.

According to the final result of the Berlin elections of February 12, announced on Monday, the CDU is clearly ahead with 28.2 percent. SPD and Greens each got 18.4 percent. The Social Democrats only have a wafer-thin lead of 53 votes over the Greens. The left came to 12.2 percent, the AfD to 9.1. The FDP flew with 4.6 percent from the parliament, which now has five instead of six parliamentary groups. (cs/dpa)