The Berlin clubs were closed for months during the corona lockdowns. Now you can dance again, but only outside – to the displeasure of the scene.

Berlin – Dance events in closed rooms are not allowed in Berlin to protect against infections with the coronavirus. Since Friday (June 18) it is possible to dance outside again in the Berlin clubs. However, visitors have to show negative corona tests and sometimes wear masks. With loud music on boats, members of the Berlin party and club scene demonstrated on Sunday (June 20) for more freedom when celebrating.

Berlin club scene calls for further corona easing

On Sunday they drove over the Landwehr Canal through the nightlife district of the capital in Kreuzberg, Treptow and Neukölln. “Avoid cultural damage” and “Culture, you victim”, was written on the banners of the party boats. The organizers of the demonstration criticize that restaurants, pubs and music events have more opportunities to receive their customers again.

Clubs and non-commercial dance events, on the other hand, are more strictly regulated. In their opinion, the “cultural emergency” and the “dance ban” are pushing young people and young adults to illegal parties in parks and industrial plants.

The Berlin club scene demonstrated on party boats on Sunday (June 20) for further corona easing. © Jörg Carstensen / dpa

“To dance? Of course, ”was the message of a boat crew on Sunday. Most of the protesters adhered to the corona rules on the party boats and wore their masks according to the regulations, the police said. In the afternoon, the officers counted around 150 participants.

Berlin club scene demonstrates on party boats

The boats started on the Landwehr Canal at the Lohmühlenbrücke between Kreuzberg and Neukölln, then drove to the Neukölln harbor near Sonnenallee and turned back to the lock between the Landwehr Canal and the Spree. Onlookers danced along on the bank, others came on rubber dinghies. Some of the boats should continue on the Spree to Treptower Park. A “final dance rally” was planned for the evening.

At Pentecost a year ago, a protest action and party with rubber dinghies on the Landwehr Canal caused irritation. About 3000 people took part at that time. At that time, the corona rules were neglected. At the end of last year, numerous rubber dinghies full of people swam close together in the Urbanhafen, and there was a party on the shore. Most of the participants at that time neither adhered to distance rules nor did they wear mouth and nose protection. Both politicians and club representatives criticized the event last year. (ph / dpa)

