The Berlin clinic “Charite”, where Alexei Navalny was hospitalized, requested the help of experts on poisons and chemical warfare agents from the Bundeswehr laboratory. Reported by Spiegel.

According to the publication, the clinic’s specialists turned to a closed military laboratory complex for pharmacology and toxicology in Munich, where the best experts in Germany on poisons and chemical warfare agents work.

Also, German doctors requested information from the British laboratory Porton Down, which was dealing with the case of the poisoning of former GRU colonel Sergei Skripal, as well as from Bulgarian colleagues who treated the businessman Emilian Gebrev, who was poisoned in 2015.

According to Spiegel, Navalny’s case is under the personal control of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is “very concerned about the health of the Russian.” It is noted that the chancellor receives detailed information on the patient’s condition every day.

Earlier, the newspaper “Kommersant” revealed the chronicle of Navalny’s transportation to a German clinic. The plane with the German brigade arrived in Omsk at 12:10 local time on August 21, but the specialists refused to examine the patient in the clinic and went to the hotel. Later Omsk colleagues came to them and offered to conduct an examination at the clinic. They agreed and ended up in the hospital only at 17:00. At 20:30, a consultation was held with the participation of doctors from Moscow. The doctors came to the conclusion that Navalny’s condition improved within 24 hours, and decided on the possibility of transporting him.

Navalny got sick on August 20. This happened during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. The plane urgently landed in Omsk, after which it was taken off the flight and taken by ambulance to the toxic intensive care unit. At the hospital, he was hooked up to a ventilator. On the afternoon of August 22, Navalny was taken from Omsk to a Berlin clinic. German doctors named the toxic substance found in his body as the cause of Navalny’s serious condition, but have not yet identified a specific substance.