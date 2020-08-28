Representatives of the Berlin clinic “Charite”, where the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was hospitalized, spoke about his condition. They are quoted by Reuters…

It is noted that the state of the Russian remains serious, but there is no threat to life. The clinic added that the consequences of the disease are not yet clear.

Earlier, Charite requested the help of experts on poisons and chemical warfare agents from the Bundeswehr laboratory. In particular, she turned to a closed military laboratory complex for pharmacology and toxicology in Munich, where the best experts in Germany work on poisons and chemical warfare agents.

Navalny got sick on August 20. This happened during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. The plane urgently landed in Omsk, after which the oppositionist was removed from the flight and taken by ambulance to the toxic resuscitation department. At the hospital, he was hooked up to a ventilator. On the afternoon of August 22, Navalny was taken from Omsk to a Berlin clinic. German doctors named the toxic substance found in his body as the cause of Navalny’s serious condition, but have not yet identified a specific substance.

