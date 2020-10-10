The police released the activists one by one on Friday morning, to the boos of a few hundred demonstrators. They had come to show their support for this symbolic place of “poor but sexy” Berlin.

“Defend the open spaces, stay on the offensive.” With this slogan, several hundred people demonstrated Friday evening October 9 in the center of Berlin to protest against the evacuation of the building “Liebig34”, one of the last libertarian vestiges of the capital. This space “anarcho-queer-feminist”, with the facade covered with graffiti and banners, since 1999 offered a refuge to forty women, trans and intersex people. A self-managed bar and cultural center allowed the collective to collect part of the amounts needed to pay the rent of this ex-squat.

Protesters, many of them masked and dressed in black, marched in heavy rain in the evening from the central Mitte district. Shop windows and cars were set on fire, police said, adding that officers had wiped bottle jets. Firecrackers and fireworks were also fired in the streets of the center, surrounded by thick smoke. A bus stop was destroyed. Berlin police announced the deployment of 1,900 officers, in riot gear, to contain the protest.

The forty tenants still barricaded in this militant space in the east of the city had left the premises in the morning in relative calm, far from the street fights feared by the authorities who experienced stormy evictions in the 1990s, where police and autonomous sometimes clashed for days.

Some 1,500 police officers had been mobilized since dawn, some hooded and posted on the roofs of the building and the surrounding area, assisted by water-throwing devices, under the supervision of a helicopter. The district of Friedrichshain, where the “Liebig34” building is located, had been cordoned off for several days.

The police had released the militants one by one in the morning, to the boos of a few hundred demonstrators. They came to show their support for this symbolic place of “poor but sexy” Berlin, a slogan of the 2000s forged for the European capital of alternative cultures.

“Leave the accommodation to those who need it!”, “All together against evacuation” or “just because it’s legal doesn’t mean it’s legitimate”, could you hear in the crowd. After the fall of the Wall in 1989, entire city blocks, abandoned in the east of the capital, were taken over by students, young creatives, artists or activists from West Berlin. Some occupations were then legalized. Under real estate pressure, many of these alternative haunts have disappeared in recent years, stealing part of Berlin’s bohemian and trendy identity.