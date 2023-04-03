After protracted negotiations, the coalition agreement of the Berlin government has been finalized. Now all that is required is the consent of the parties.

Franziska Giffey, acting mayor of Berlin, and Kai Wegner, chairman of the CDU Berlin, during an interview on the coalition negotiations Image: dpa

SSeven weeks after the Berlin House of Representatives elections were repeated, the CDU and SPD have agreed on a coalition agreement. The three-and-a-half-week negotiations were completed on Sunday evening, as a CDU spokesman told the AFP news agency. The two parties want to present the coalition agreement on Monday in Berlin.

From Tuesday, the SPD members can then vote on the document, the result should be known on April 23rd. In the case of the Christian Democrats, the state executive decides whether to accept the contract. If both parties agree to the coalition agreement, Franziska Giffey (SPD) would have to hand over her office as governing mayor to the CDU top candidate Kai Wegner in a new state government.