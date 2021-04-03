The Interior Minister of the German state of Berlin, Andreas Geisel, urged residents to adhere to the night curfew, which has been in effect since Friday.

In statements to “RBB” radio, the politician belonging to the Social Democratic Party said today, Saturday, “We are now in the weekend every night with three groups, each group consisting of 100 people, in the streets in order to give some assurance of adherence to this ban.”

“And there were some people in the big garden, but the coldness helped us in this place,” said Geisel, the first night passed relatively quietly.

He referred to a clash in the park located at the Berlin Wall when young men threw bottles at a camera team that tried to photograph them, and said that the police intervened, “Otherwise, hundreds of police were deployed on the roads again, and they were talking to people and most of the people reacted with reason.” .

The authorities in Berlin have opened 285 investigations since the day before yesterday, Thursday, into administrative violations, such as not adhering to spatial distancing, and not wearing a muzzle.

Geisel explained that the police have so far drew the attention of about 10,000 people orally to adhere to, “and the most important means for the police is the word, so we are on the streets and talking to people.”

It is noteworthy that the authorities of the state of Berlin have imposed on its residents, since yesterday evening, not to be outside the home except for one or two people at most between the hours of nine in the evening until five in the morning, and for the daytime period, the state will maintain the rule in force now that allows meetings between members of two families A maximum of five people, whether outdoors or in closed rooms, with the exception of children up to the age of 14 years of this number.