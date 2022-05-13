“As the major industrialized countries, we bear a special responsibility,” said Vangels, at the start of the meeting, which runs until Saturday.

The ministers will discuss, in particular, ways to “lift the grain embargo” that Russia is behind.

The minister, whose country chairs the Group of Seven this year, said that “25 million tons of grain are currently stuck, especially in the Ukrainian port of Odessa,” and they are foodstuffs “for millions of people in the world.”

She added that “African and Middle Eastern countries urgently need it, and this food crisis” is also exacerbated by “climate effects at the global level.”

“Of course, we will discuss continuing our support for Ukraine, but also ways to help the poorest in this situation,” she added.