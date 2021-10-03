After a year of forced break, the Berlin Brettspiel Con 2021, the annual boardgames fair in Berlin. The measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus were different: admissions staggered by time slots, showing at the entrance of the double vaccine certification (or negative Covid test), registration through a special app (or by filling in a form) each time you sit at a table, you must wear a mask to circulate inside the fair (while it was possible to remove it at the game table).

The participation of publishers, shopkeepers and visitors was also good, despite not having reached the level of the 2019 edition (of which you can find our report in this link), also due to the much more limited availability of tickets. Also the novelties presented there have not been many, however, we were able to try a fair number of games.

Corrosion: the first preview of the Berlin Brettspiel Con 2021

As a first stop we stop at the booth of Deep Print Games to try Corrosion, new this year by the debut author Stefan Bauer. It is an engine building (in every sense, since the theme of the title is precisely the construction of machinery) with some elements of deck building and a peculiar mechanics that marks the time and vaguely recalls the wheels of Barrage.

The cards we have in hand are played to carry out actions and show a number (from 1 to 4) which corresponds to the sector of the wheel on which we are going to place them, but also the number of rotations necessary to take them back into hand. In fact, one of the available actions allows us to turn the wheel (90 degrees clockwise) and retrieve all the cards that are in the “X” sector after the rotation.

The gears we get (one of the resources of the game) and the machines that are built thanks to the actions must always be positioned in correspondence with the wheel and are immediately usable. Unlike cards, gears and machinery are removed when the “X” sector of the wheel is brought to their dial, so they must be used in order not to waste them. before this happens.

The wheel therefore acts as a double game timer: the rotations make us both take back the cards in hand and lose resources and machinery. A very intriguing system, which it was not possible to fully appreciate in the chaos of the fair (we also decided to play only a few turns, without completing the game) but which left us wanting to try it again.

Rating: 7.5 / 10

Magical Friends and how to summon them

Finished the game a Corrosion, we are approaching the booth of Magical Friends and how to summon them, intrigued by the beauty of the game board and the illustrations. The demonstrator explains that the game will be launched on October 5, 2021 on Kickstarter and it is the first title of the Austrian author Klemens Luger (also present during the fair).

It is a racing game in which, by participating in a competition between wizards, we will have to lead the largest number of creatures to the tavern (crossing the whole board and along different roads and branches), while summoning new creatures and exploiting their abilities to our advantage.

The possible combinations between the powers of the creatures and the game board also composed of double-sided tiles (which change during the game, based on the players’ moves) are the aspects that we find most interesting. While waiting for the Kickstarter to start, we leave you the link to official site of the game.

Kitara: our test at the Berlin Brettspiel Con 2021

The loan area of ​​the Berlin Brettspiel Con 2021 it is an excellent opportunity to try out titles that we have not had the opportunity to play in the past, and also this year we decide to recover a game on which we have only heard positive opinions.

Kitara is a 2020 title of Eric B. Vogel, published by Iello and brought to Italy by Mancalamaro. We could call it a game of miniatures on a map (except that there are no miniatures but meeples of shaped wood) with territory control and combat mechanics.

The aspect that we find most interesting is that of the strengthening of our faction: at each turn the players have the possibility to draft a card, adding it to those previously obtained. The cards provide various abilities (which accumulate with each other) but must also be maintained: at the end of the turn, each player must control savannah territories in a number equal to or greater than the number of cards in front of him. If he does not have enough, he must necessarily choose and discard some cards.

The game it flows smoothly and quickly, our mistake in reading a rule made it unbalanced but still pleasant. Small flaws like the always the same setup with the same number of players and the lack of asymmetrical powers make it perhaps more suitable for casual gamers or to be proposed as an introduction to the genre, but it is still a lot of fun for a few games with friends.

Rating: 6.5 / 10

Rajas of the Ganges: the Dice Charmers

At the booth of Huch! we find a free table for The Dice Charmers, spin-off of the popular Rajas of the Ganges. It is a Roll & Write quite classic: players draft a die from a central pool clockwise, crossing the chosen symbol with the pen and applying its effect. The game starts in a fairly slow and linear way, but soon undergoes an escalation of complexity (not that we mind, on the contrary) with effects that trigger others, combos of symbols and cascading activations.

Overall a nice title, although Roll & Write is not our favorite genre, we leave the table after about 40 minutes, all in all satisfied.

Rating: 6/10

Gods love Dinosaurs

It’s since its release that we are curious to try it, and we finally find a free table to try Gods love Dinosaurs, game of Kasper Lapp published by Pandasaurus Games. This is a 2020 title, presented almost a year ago on the occasion of the Spiel.digital, but never brought to the fair due to Covid. It is a game of placing tiles and moving on the map in which you have to create an ecosystem: the hexagons on the tiles are the different biomes in which the prey (rats, rabbits and frogs) can reproduce provided they have enough space.

Two predators (tigers and eagles) when activated move in search of prey and, if they eat enough, they can also procreate them. Finally the dinosaurs, which they are obviously at the top of the food chain, when activated they can feed on both prey (which allow them not to die) and predators (in addition to not dying, when dinosaurs feed on predators they can lay eggs, or victory points).

There is something fascinating about seeing your ecosystem come to life, witnessing the wooden animals multiplying independently, directing their growth with the positioning of the tiles and letting predators and dinosaurs have some substantial snacks from time to time. Among the games tested at the Berlin Brettspiel With 2021 this is perhaps what we prefer, the game was fun, the score uncertain until the end.

However, something that did not completely convince us: during the game we implemented all the strategies provided by the title, also thanks to its lack of depth, and we have the impression that Gods love Dinosaurs doesn’t have much more to offer. We actually suspect that the game “runs out” after 3-4 games due to low replay value.

Rating: 6.5 / 10

Last Message

To end the day we decide to try something light and sit at the table of Last Message. Party game for 3-8 players published by IELLO, in which the participants impersonate a murderer, a victim and one or more detectives who try to discover the identity of the criminal, indicating him on the board of suspects (containing hundreds of characters) and based precisely on the last message written by the victim.

The victim has in fact the task of writing (or drawing) the information he deems relevant to frame his killer on a blackboard divided into nine squares. Before passing the message to the detectives, the board is given to the killer who clears some boxes (the number depends on the current shift).

Once the squares of his choice have been eliminated, the killer hands the blackboard (on which only some squares will remain visible) to the detectives, who will try to locate the killer based on the partial message they received.

Among the games tested at the Berlin Brettspiel Con 2021, this is what convinced us less: repetitive, with a lot of downtime (strange that detectives don’t have a time limit to guess the identity of the killer), unfortunately none of the players liked it.

Rating: 3/10

Ended our day at Berlincon, we can only rejoice at the success of the event: our doubts about the participation of the publishers and the possibility to try the games disappeared when we entered and the day was very pleasant. The dates of the 2022 edition are already known: from 15 to 17 July.

That’s all for this report too, but we give you an appointment for the next few weeks: as every year, in fact, we will publish the reports of the various days of Essen Spiel. Soon!