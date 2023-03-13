Germany.- Berlin breaks taboos, now women will be allowed to tan topless in public swimming pools in the German capital, after a historic resolution by the city authorities.

The move stems from a lawsuit filed by a woman who was kicked out of an outdoor pool for topless sunbathing, and by another who was asked to cover up in an indoor pool.

The authorities declared that both women had been victims of discrimination and established that all people who visit the pools of Berlin will have the right to go topless.

It’s no secret that Germans have a very different culture from other countries. Public nudity in certain settings is seen as appropriate and healthy in this country, which may come as a surprise to foreign travelers.

The issue of nudity in municipal swimming pools has been a source of controversy in many German cities, yet Göttingen in Lower Saxony and Siegen in North Rhine-Westphalia last year allowed women to bathe topless.

In Berlin, the pool administration office, Berliner Bäderbetriebe (BBB), has not changed the regulation that a bathing suit must cover the genitals, it has simply clarified that this regulation applies to all visitors, regardless of their age. gender.