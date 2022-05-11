With the appointment in Berlin, Formula E reaches the halfway point of a championship that has yet to find a real master. Mercedes reaches the home race as leader in both world classifications, with Stoffel Vandoorne leading the drivers’ classification after the success in Monte Carlo. In order to maintain the leadership, the home of the Star will have to make the most of the Tempelhof event: a double E-Prix is ​​planned at the airport of the German capital, which is why the interpretation of the track could have important consequences in terms of classification. .

Berlin represents one of the historic events for Formula E, which deserves credit for having saved the 2020 championship in full Covid emergency, hosting six races in August. Housed inside the disused Tempelhof airport, the German runway is very different from the other city tracks on the calendar, with a wider roadway and wide and rounded curves. One of the main characteristics, however, is the asphalt, one of the most abrasive in the World Championship, such as to induce significant tire wear to be managed appropriately during the race, in addition of course to energy consumption. Tire wear proves to be doubly deleterious for full-electric cars as, in addition to affecting the average speed and therefore the lap time, it compromises the cornering at the point of the rope, forcing the cars in the exit phase to a recovery from a lower speed and therefore more energetically expensive. During the Monaco E-Prix, a radio communication was spread between Mitch Evans and his track engineer which focused on the importance of the design of the trajectories and on the speed at the rope point, with a view to driving energetically more efficient. However, tire management will also be equally important in the various qualifying rounds: already on less abrasive asphalt we have seen this year how the tire alternation strategy in the knockout stages can influence the fight for pole position.

The track is also characterized by long-distance curves, on which the corkscrew in the first sector stands out, in contrast with the dry 90 ° folds typical of other city circuits. The design of the circuit will thus highlight different characteristics of the cars, whose design settings of the powertrain determine different mechanical balances from each other. Jaguar for example, it prefers rough asphalt tracks with short curves and it is no coincidence that in the past editions of the Berlin E-Prix the house of the jaguar has never shone. However, the British manufacturer cannot afford a misstep, as it would stop the comeback of Mitch Evans who, after the two victories in Rome and the podium in Monte Carlo, now occupies the third place in the drivers’ standings.

Making any kind of prediction would prove to be decidedly reckless as always. In Germany, however, it will be interesting to closely follow some protagonists in search of redemption. One of this is Edoardo Mortara, fresh from a double zero in the last few races after having led the World Championship in the early stages of the championship. Equally eager for rematch will be Porsche, forced to retire with Pascal Wehrlein in Munich while the German was easily in command of the race, which was followed shortly after the impact of André Lotterer against the barriers. Therefore, the topics of interest in Germany are different, for an event that is already an important crossroads in a world-class key.