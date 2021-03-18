Mayor of Berlin Michael Müller spoke in favor of the use of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V” in Germany. It is reported by RIA News citing local media.

The prime ministers of the federal states of Bavaria and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Markus Seder and Manuela Schwesig, joined the politician.

In particular, Müller noted that “if we had a chance to resort to this vaccine, then we would have used this chance.” Zeder, in turn, called “Sputnik V” a vaccine “which is somewhat better than those already approved.”

Earlier, the head of the German state of Thuringia Bodo Ramelov made a statement about the need to purchase Sputnik V. According to him, the supply of the drug from Russia is “a great opportunity to quickly return to normal life.”

On the territory of the EU “Sputnik V” has not yet been registered, now the relevant application is being considered by the regulator – the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In this regard, the countries of the union do not purchase the drug. Despite this, Slovakia received a shipment of Russian vaccine, which led to serious political divisions in the country.

More than 2.5 million people have been infected in Germany in the year since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost 73 thousand of the sick have died.