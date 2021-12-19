Home page politics

divide

A swath of devastation could be seen at the Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz in Berlin after the assassin Anis Amri raced across the square in a truck. (Archive, 2016) © Bernd von Jutrczenka / dpa

On the fifth anniversary of the attack on Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, the identity of the suspected puller behind the crime is known, according to research by the RBB.

Berlin – Five years ago today, on December 19, 2016, the assassin Anis Amri (†, 2016 in Italy) killed twelve people on Breitscheidplatz in Berlin. He drove a truck to the Christmas market taking place there. In October 2021, a first aider who sustained a serious head injury during his mission died. This means that the number of victims has risen to 13.

Five years after the terrorist attack on Breitscheidplatz: Scholz draws conclusions

“The terrorist attack on Breitscheidplatz has engraved itself deeply in our collective memory,” says a statement by Olaf Scholz (SPD) on Twitter. “On the fifth anniversary of this terrible incident, our thoughts are with the 13 people who died, their families and all those who were injured.”

Five years after the Breitscheidplatz assassination – Who was Amri’s client?

Almost five years after the attack on the Christmas market on Berlin’s Breitscheidplatz, according to one Report of the Broadcasting Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) a client must be identified. The station reported that it was an Iraqi-born functionary of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist militia, citing its own research. Reporters managed to identify the man with the battle name Abu Bara’a al-Iraqi.

To the RBB According to Sadi Ahmed Pire, board member and foreign policy spokesman for the Kurdistan Patriotic Union (PUK), which is co-ruling in Iraq, confirmed the identity and function of al-Iraqi as the person responsible for the IS attack planning in Europe. He was one of the most important organizers of attacks abroad, especially in Germany *, Great Britain and France, Pire told the broadcaster, citing findings from Iraqi security circles.

Anise Amri carried out the attack in Berlin.

carried out the attack in Berlin. Abu Bara’a al-Iraqi (Battle name) should according to information from RBB commissioned the attack.

(Battle name) should according to information from RBB commissioned the attack. Sadi Ahmed Pire, the foreign policy spokesman for the Iraqi PUK party, reportedly confirmed al-Iraqi’s identity RBB.

The first indications of a possible client were given just a few days after the attack. Since the battle name was used by several fighters, it was not possible to clearly identify it. Pire said that RBBthat IS functionary al-Iraqi is still considered dangerous by the Iraqi security authorities and is still on the country’s terrorist list. Iraqi security circles assumed that he was still alive.

Breitscheidplatz: FDP politician criticizes investigative authorities

The FDP * supervisor in the Bundestag investigation committee into the attack, Benjamin Strasser, called for investigations by the federal prosecutor’s office. “I expect German security authorities to pursue the alleged mastermind of the Berlin Christmas market attack and bring it to justice,” said Strasser, who is a state secretary in the Federal Ministry of Justice for the new federal government RBB. After all, this man could still pose a threat to Germany and Europe.

Video: Anniversary of the attack on Breitscheidplatz: “The carefree is gone”

The federal prosecutor’s office, which is leading the investigation into the attack, did not want to comment on the research. In writing, she informed the RBB: “In view of the ongoing investigations, we cannot give you any information about whether and to what extent certain people are being investigated.” (AFP / lb) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA