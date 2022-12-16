A powerful explosion was recorded in the Sea Life aquarium of the Hotel DomAquarée in central Berlin. This was reported by the Dpa, explaining that ”a large aquarium tank has exploded” and ”the water is pouring into the street”, with the consequent ”closure of traffic”. About a hundred firefighters attended the scene, while the cause of the explosion is not clear at the moment.

The DomAquarée building houses the Sea Life aquarium and the so-called AquaDom, a giant tank housing 1,500 species of tropical fish and which is a popular tourist attraction. The AquaDom is “the world’s largest free-standing cylindrical aquarium,” according to the DomAquarée website.