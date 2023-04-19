Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 08:25



Ukraine already has the first Patriot missile battery supplied by Germany on its territory. “The anti-aircraft system has been delivered,” highlights the federal government on its website about the aid of military material for the kyiv executive.

German media revealed this Wednesday that the Ukrainian military, which has been trained by Germany and the United States in the handling of these anti-aircraft batteries, was able to carry out exercises in an allied country without specifying NATO. In this sense, they were trained to face Russian air attacks before the modern defensive system was delivered.

The Patriot system (Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target) is considered one of the most modern anti-aircraft equipment in the world. It is capable of shooting down enemy aircraft, ballistic and cruise missiles with high precision at a distance of up to 100 kilometers and a height of up to 30 kilometers.

Ukraine had asked its Western allies to supply these systems last year and Germany had confirmed in January that it would train Ukrainian military before delivering a first battery. The United States, the Netherlands and Denmark intend to provide the country invaded by Russia with two more batteries to initially provide Ukraine with three complete systems, with enough ammunition and spare parts to improve the country’s anti-aircraft defense.

The Patriot system can simultaneously engage five different air targets and locate up to 50 targets at once. With them, Ukraine will significantly increase the anti-aircraft defense of its cities against Russian missile attacks and face the announced counteroffensive by land against possible Russian bombardments.