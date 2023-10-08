European cities projected the Israeli flag on tourist attractions this Saturday (October 7, 2023) to show solidarity with the country after the attack by the Hamas group. In Berlin, the Brandenburg Gate received projection during the night. In Italy, the chosen place was Palazzo Chigi, headquarters of the Italian government, in Rome.

Thank you to the people of Berlin for this moving display of support.

We are experiencing a dark day here in Israel and we appreciate all of your support and solidarity.

📸 Brandenburg Gate in Berlin lit up in blue and white pic.twitter.com/RhAgp23MKJ

— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 7, 2023