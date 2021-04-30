NEven before May 1st, hundreds of people demonstrated against capitalism and for social change in Berlin-Wedding. The protest march with mostly young participants started on Friday evening at Leopoldplatz. Police accompanied the demonstration, which was supposed to lead to Gesundbrunnen S-Bahn station. The police said the number of demonstrators was just under 1,000. The protesters wore mouth and nose protection.

It was chanted, for example, “No return on rent”. The banners read: “The rich should pay”, “Housing, businesses and hospitals in our hands” or “End homelessness”. Left and radical left groups had called for the protest under the motto “From crisis to expropriation”. Later in the evening, feminist women’s groups still wanted to run through Kreuzberg with the motto “Take back the night – we take the night back”.

The police announced a few days ago that they would be on duty around May 1 with around 5,000 officers. Numerous demonstrations have been registered in the capital. The so-called Revolutionary May Day demonstration on Saturday evening is considered the largest event, and is expected to have up to 10,000 left and radical left-wing participants. Because she was registered with the police, the police also assume that the “black bloc”, which they consider to be prone to violence, will participate. Police chief Barbara Slowik expected a “demanding, demanding situation”. She announced in the RBB Inforadion that demonstrations would be quickly disbanded if the corona rules were violated. In Berlin there is a curfew from 10 p.m.

In Hamburg, too, the first rallies by left and left-wing extremist groups began on May 1st. There were initially no incidents. “Quite relaxed, everything peaceful,” was the assessment of the police situation service. A first rally on the town hall market against police violence has already ended. According to a police spokeswoman, a total of 13 stationary meetings were registered, including two “class reunions” of the Red Structure, classified as violence-oriented by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, at the Sternschanze and the Green Jäger train station, and a “queer-feminist rally” on Hans-Albers-Platz.

At the Sternschanze S-Bahn station, more people than allowed had gathered in front of a stage in the afternoon. After observing a dpa photographer, the police blocked the place and did not allow any new participants to enter. According to the Hamburg police, demonstration trains may have a maximum of 50 participants due to the corona, and a maximum of 200 standing gatherings with an exception permit. In addition, an exit restriction applies there from 9 p.m. onwards.

Worry about aerosol release in Plauen

The situation is different in Plauen in Saxony: There are still bans on three demonstrations on May 1st. The administrative court in Chemnitz rejected urgent requests on Friday. The decisions are not final, as the administrative court announced on Friday evening. The applicants therefore have the opportunity to lodge a complaint with the Saxon Higher Administrative Court. (VG Chemnitz 7 L 206/21, 7 L 207/21, Zl 208/21) In the case of the “Plauen ist bunt” assembly, the 7th Chamber of the Administrative Court came to the conclusion that the applicant did not have the opportunity to control the influx of meeting participants to 200 people as intended. A large number of participants increases the risk of the corona virus spreading outdoors. Loud expressions of opinion could lead to aerosol releases. There is also a risk of infection on arrival and departure, argued the court.

The judges rate a planned event of the right-wing extremist Small Party III similarly. Path. It is to be expected that in addition to the immediate circle of supporters, people from the spectrum of the “lateral thinkers” movement would join the assembly, according to the court. The administrative court did not consider the number of only 100 persons named in the application to be realistic.

In Brandenburg, on the other hand, Federal Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz as well as the Green leader and designated candidate for Chancellor Annalena Baerbock want to speak. Under the motto: “Solidarity is the future!”, The German Trade Union Federation (DGB) West Brandenburg Region is organizing a rally with the two of them at 10:00 am on Bassinplatz in Potsdam. The police did not want to provide any information about the number of participants. In Cottbus, too, Scholz is at the rally of the DGB Südbrandenburg / Lausitz at the car park of the Lausitzpark at 1 p.m.

The DGB rallies are usually larger on May 1st, but because of the corona pandemic, several smaller events have been decided, the Berlin-Brandenburg district association announced. It is important for the trade unions “to take the issues of work to the streets and squares in this socially and economically tense situation,” said chairman Christian Hoßbach. Further DGB events are planned in Brandenburg / Havel, Frankfurt (Oder) and Eberswalde as well as in the Potsdamer Lustgarten.