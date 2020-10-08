The German cities of Berlin and Frankfurt have exceeded this Thursday the so-called critical level of incidence of the coronavirus epidemic to be declared risk regions by the health authorities. In the capital of the country, the rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week surpassed the rate of 50 cases this Thursday, with an infection incidence of 52.8. In the last 24 hours, 498 new infections were recorded in Berlin, the highest number since the beginning of the epidemic last winter. The German capital had passed the first major phase of the pandemic in spring with very low levels of contagion. To the point that since February it has only accumulated 17,112 infections and 233 deaths from the Sars-Cov-2 virus. In Frankfurt, the economic capital of Germany and Europe, incidence levels are even higher, at 59.1 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

The federal government and the executives of the 16 federal states had agreed that those regions or cities that exceeded the critical level take local measures to stop the spread of the disease. Also in the category of risk regions are, among others, the cities of Bremen, Offenbach, Hamm, Hagen and Aachen. In the case of Berlin, where four districts were declared risk regions two days ago and from this Thursday the entire municipal term, the senate of the city-state already agreed on the first restrictions on October 3, among them the mandatory use of masks in all workplaces, especially in office buildings. Especially worrying is the situation in the Berlin districts with the greatest nightlife and the largest immigrant population, such as Neukölln with 150 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

However, of the three traffic lights created by the health authorities to warn about the levels of the epidemic, only that of the incidence of infections is in red in Berlin. The rate of reproduction, currently 1.02 infections for each infected, continues in green, as does the level of occupation of places in intensive care units, which only reaches 3.4% of capacities locals when only 43 people were seriously ill with covid-19 were hospitalized in those hospital stations. Meanwhile, Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel has called a conference for this Friday with the mayors of the 11 largest German cities to address the health crisis. Merkel made a new appeal to the population on Thursday to respect hygiene standards and to care for others. “It is up to all of us that the spread of the virus can be contained,” Merkel said at a public event. “I do not want a situation like that of last spring to be repeated,” stressed the Chancellor, referring to the economic and social halt that occurred in April and May and that the federal government wants to avoid at all costs. second time.