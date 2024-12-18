Sad Tuesday evening for German club ice hockey: The Eisbären Berlin led 3-0 twice in the quarter-finals, the Fischtown Pinguins from Bremerhaven were the better team for over 120 minutes – yet both German teams missed the semi-finals in the Champions Hockey League (CHL). “The frustration is pretty deep at the moment,” said Berlin international Manuel Wiederer after the 4:5 defeat in the quarter-final second leg at the Swiss champions ZSC Lions Zurich, “especially because we had the lead both times and had very good chances of reaching the semi-finals “As with the 3:4 in the first leg, the Eisbären let a 3:0 lead be taken away from them in Zurich. “Unfortunately the journey is now over,” said Wiederer, who scored the 2-0, “but now the DEL’s full focus is on us. We saw what we were capable of and that we could beat any team in Europe. We have to take that with us.”