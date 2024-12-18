Sad Tuesday evening for German club ice hockey: The Eisbären Berlin led 3-0 twice in the quarter-finals, the Fischtown Pinguins from Bremerhaven were the better team for over 120 minutes – yet both German teams missed the semi-finals in the Champions Hockey League (CHL). “The frustration is pretty deep at the moment,” said Berlin international Manuel Wiederer after the 4:5 defeat in the quarter-final second leg at the Swiss champions ZSC Lions Zurich, “especially because we had the lead both times and had very good chances of reaching the semi-finals “As with the 3:4 in the first leg, the Eisbären let a 3:0 lead be taken away from them in Zurich. “Unfortunately the journey is now over,” said Wiederer, who scored the 2-0, “but now the DEL’s full focus is on us. We saw what we were capable of and that we could beat any team in Europe. We have to take that with us.”
Bremerhaven coach Alexander Sulzer was also disappointed after the 2-2 draw in the second leg against defending champions Servette Geneva, but not because of his team’s performance. “We played two very good games, dominated and controlled,” said the former international, “but we didn’t score the goals.” Because Phillip Bruggisser and Jan Urbas scored a 2-1 lead within 16 seconds in the final third , there was hope again after the 4-0 defeat in the first leg. Instead, Geneva scored to make it 2-2.
