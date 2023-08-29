GA year after the mismanagement, the abuse of contributions and a lack of control in the Berlin-Brandenburg broadcasting company became known, the legal framework of the two-country institution is being redefined. Berlin and Brandenburg have agreed on a new state contract for the broadcaster.

If the present draft passes the two state parliaments without any significant changes and comes into force in the first quarter of 2024, it will be the most far-reaching set of rules for public broadcasting. The core of the amendment is better control by the board of directors and broadcasting council as well as by the audit offices, greater efficiency, an effective compliance system and greater transparency.

No more autocratic decisions

The paper that has now been drawn up by both state governments also takes up proposals from the state audit offices, which they drew up in June after extensive audits by the RBB. In it, the examiners had criticized, among other things, autocratic decisions, a waste of contribution funds and unjustified salary structures. “RBB lived beyond its means for a long time,” said Karin Klingen, President of the Berlin Court of Auditors. Since the start of the audit period in 2017, the broadcaster has “done additional expenses” without having had sufficient income.

This should now be put a stop to. As the head of the Berlin Senate Chancellery, Florian Graf (CDU), and the Brandenburg State Secretary for Media, Benjamin Grimm (SPD), said when explaining the draft, there were no taboos in the negotiations. However, the constitutional requirement of being remote from the state was also observed in all of the proposed changes.







Instead of an “absolutistic autocrat”

In future, the RBB is to be replaced by a director with the “attributes of an absolutist autocrat” that includes two directors in addition to the director. This collegial body should make all important decisions together. This includes the preparation of the business plan, the annual financial statements and the medium-term financial planning. In the future, not only the four-eyes principle will apply, but mutual advice and responsibility for important issues, said Grimm. However, overall responsibility continues to be borne by the director. Their salary should be based on salary group B 11 for Berlin senators and should be around 180,000 to 200,000 euros per year. The Board of Directors must determine the exact amount.

The former director Patricia Schlesinger, including allowances, had collected around 350,000 euros per year. The other non-tariff income should also be reduced accordingly. There will no longer be any additional remuneration as before, such as an old-age pension. “Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg should pursue the goal of giving preference to applicants with biographical links to the states of Berlin and Brandenburg, especially people with an East German biography, when filling management positions,” says the draft state treaty. In the future, all positions must be advertised. However, the federal states did not want to intervene in the tariff sovereignty for the employees and therefore did not want to set any upper wage limits here either, said Graf.

Board of Directors should become more professional

Another novelty in a state contract for a public broadcaster is the planned upgrading of the board of directors. It should no longer be run on an honorary basis, but as a proven panel of experts whose work is appropriately remunerated. According to Graf, this also results in liability in the event of wrong decisions, similar to stock corporation law.







The draft state treaty leaves a lot of room for a change in the order for the third program and the RBB radio offers. “If we don’t succeed in reaching all age groups with regional topics that interest them, soon no one will see or hear RBB anymore,” said Grimm. There should be a 60-minute regional TV service for Berlin and Brandenburg, and the resources must be distributed appropriately between the two countries. The two-country institute should no longer be the “capital broadcaster”, as Patricia Schlesinger once postulated. That is why another regional office is being set up in Brandenburg an der Havel.

Changes are also planned for radio. For three programs there is now the option of only broadcasting them on the Internet if the Broadcasting Council agrees. With regard to private media, advertising will be reduced to 90 minutes per working day and may no longer be local or regional. The reorganization of the order would not result in any additional costs, on the contrary, profitability would increase, predicts Graf.

Berlin and Brandenburg believe that reforms at the RBB are urgently needed, as the statements by the two state secretaries made clear. “We didn’t want to lose any more time and thought it right to make the changes now,” says Brandenburg Secretary of State for Media Grimm: “Other countries will follow us.”

If you look at the history of the RBB scandal, the public outrage and the resulting necessary consequences of the new state treaty, it becomes understandable why the Governing Mayor of Berlin, Kai Wegner, and the Prime Minister of Brandenburg, Dietmar Woidke, opposed a possible increase of the broadcasting fee from 2025 onwards. Looking back on the term of office of the director Patricia Schlesinger, who was fired without notice, the Brandenburg State Secretary Grimm says: “The time of the sun queen at RBB is over.”