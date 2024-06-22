German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck confirmed today, Saturday, in the Chinese capital, Beijing, that the additional duties imposed by the European Union on Chinese electric cars “are not to punish” China, while Chinese leaders said that they will defend their companies.

Habem, who is also the German Minister of Economy and Climate, is making a visit to China that appears to be the last chance to avoid a trade war between the old continent and the Asian giant.

China, Germany’s important economic partner, reiterated its condemnation of the imposition of these additional duties, which will begin to be implemented next month, and said that they were “purely protectionist” behavior, and vowed a firm response, especially by raising the matter to the World Trade Organization.

“These are not punitive tariffs,” Robert Habeck told the director of the Chinese Economic Planning Agency, Cheng Shanji, on Saturday, according to a recording of his statements sent by the German embassy to Agence France-Presse.

“The Americans did it, Brazil did it, Turkey did it and imposed huge additional duties on Chinese cars,” he said, but “Europe does it differently.”

During this meeting dedicated to climate change and the transition towards an environmentally friendly economy, the German Vice Chancellor stressed that “the matter is not a matter of punishment.”

– warning –

In the absence of a compromise by July 4, the European Commission will impose an increase of up to 28% in customs duties on imports of Chinese electric cars, accusing Beijing of violating competition rules by subsidizing this sector on a large scale.

These additional fees will become final as of November.

German manufacturers, like others, suffer from competition from Chinese electric cars offered at cheaper prices, whose imports to Germany have increased tenfold in just three years, between 2020 and 2023.

But the message of calm that Robert Habeck says he carries was met with a warning from Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao, who received him on Saturday.

“If the European Union expresses a sincere position, China is willing to start negotiations as soon as possible,” Wang said, according to a video broadcast by China’s English-language state television channel. “…But if the European Union insists on this path, we will take all necessary measures.” To defend our interests, this will include filing a complaint with the WTO dispute settlement mechanism, and we will vigorously defend the rights and legitimate interests of Chinese companies.”